What is Class D Audio Amplifier?

Class D audio amplifiers are known as switching amplifiers. The class D modulation methods translate the audio information into the stream of pulses. It considerably lowers power losses within the output devices. The class D amplifiers come in varied and unique forms, out of which some of the amplifiers have digital inputs whereas, some have analog inputs.

Growth in the consumer electronics industry is majorly driven by rising demand for more and advanced consumer electronics, which plays a vital role in the adoption of audio amplifier ICs. Similarly, demand from end-users to upgrade their existing in-vehicle infotainment systems is also responsible for driving the growth of class D audio amplifier market. Moreover, growth in the penetration of IoT in myriad industries and application among developing countries is projected to raise the adoption of class D audio amplifier by the players in the future.

Here we have listed the top Class D Audio Amplifier Market companies in the world

1.Analog Devices, Inc.

2.ICEpower A/S

3.Infineon Technologies AG

4.Maxim Integrated, Inc.

5.Mouser Electronics, Inc.

6.NXP Semiconductors N.V.

7.ON Semiconductor Corporation

8.Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

9.Silicon Laboratories Inc.

10.Texas Instruments Incorporated

