Engine mount helps in protecting the engine from excessive movement and forces due to low frequency road and high frequency engine excitations. Engine mounting are the rigid clamps or brackets by the help of which engine is mounted on the frame of vehicle. They are made in such a way that they isolate transfer of vibration from engine to frame or frame to engine.

One of the major driving factor fueling the growth of engine mount is the technological advancement in automotive industry which has led to the development of technology such as multi-fuel engines, variable valve technology (VVT), common rail direct injection (CRDI) and turbocharger which can produce high power. Some other factor driving the market are increasing vehicle production, growing demand for high-torque, and high power for racing and luxury segment. However the factor hindering the growth of engine mount is High R&D cost. OEMs developing engines that are lightweight and produce high power is expected to boost the market over the forecasted period.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Cummins, Inc., Hyundai Motor Company, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., MAHLE GmbH, Scania AB, Hutchinson SA, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., Trelleborg AB, Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd. and Fiat S.P.A.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Engine Mount market based on engine type, fuel type and vehicle type. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Engine Mount market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Engine Mount Market Landscape

4 Engine Mount Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Engine Mount Market Analysis- Global

6 Engine Mount Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Engine Type

7 Engine Mount Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Fuel Type

8 Engine Mount Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 -Vehicle Type

9 Engine Mount Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Engine Mount Market, Key Company Profiles

13 Appendix

