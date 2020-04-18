Cement is a material used for construction which sets, hardens and adheres to other materials binding all of them together. It is often used on its own or to bind sand and gravel together which helps to join rigid masses into coherent structure. Cement is a powdery material having adhesive and cohesive properties.

Rise in residential projects and growth of urbanization are the major drivers which help in surging the growth of cement market whereas side-effects of manufacturing such as lung cancer act as a restraining factor for this market. Carbon capture storage plants use will add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, Dangote Group, China National Materials Group Corp., Ltd., Cemex, Lafarge S.A., Jaypee Group, Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited., HeidelbergCement AG, Italcementi S.p.A. and Taiwan Cement Corporation among others.

The “Global Cement Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the cement industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global cement market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global cement market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global cement market based on type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall cement market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Cement Market Landscape

4 Cement Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Cement Market Analysis- Global

6 Cement Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Type

7 Cement Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application

8 Cement Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 -Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Cement Market, Key Company Profiles

13 Appendix

