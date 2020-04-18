An off-the-shelf report on Micro-Electronic Medical Implants Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

The global micro-electronic medical implants market is expected to reach US$ 59,561.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 27,461.2 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.4% from 2019-2027.

The Asia Pacific micro-electronic medical implants market is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period owing to higher number of research & development and increasing investments on micro-electronic medical implants development.

The key players influencing the market are:

Medtronic

Abbott (St. Jude Medical, Inc.)

Boston Scientific Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

BIOTRONIK, Inc.

NeuroPace, Inc.

Sonova

LivaNova PLC

Cochlear, Ltd.

ABIOMED

Micro-Electronic Medical Implants Market- Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

MICRO-ELECTRONIC MEDICAL IMPLANTS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Pacemakers & Defibrillators

Neurostimulators

Implantable Drug Pumps

Cochlear Implants

Ocular Implants

Retinal Implants

Others

By Technology

Radiofrequency

Sensors

Others

By Material

Metals Titanium Stainless Steel Platinum Gold Brazed Alloys Other Metals

Polymers

Ceramics

By Application

Cardiology

Neurology

Ophthalmology

Oncology

Others

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

South America (SAM)

Brazil

Argentina

Micro-Electronic Medical Implants Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Micro-Electronic Medical Implants Market \ trends and forecast from 2020 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Micro-Electronic Medical Implants \ market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Micro-Electronic Medical Implants Market is provided.

