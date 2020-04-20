The global employee monitoring solution market was valued US$ 724.81 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1,322.42 Mn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 7.1% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

The employee monitoring solution provides a broad range of benefits for the organization management in determining employee productivity through resource monitoring, prevention of unethical as well as the exploitation of organization resources, identify and enhance transparency & governance within the enterprise practices to name a few advantages of employee monitoring based solutions. Thus, the solution has gained unprecedented popularity across several prominent enterprises in different industry verticals such as BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, manufacturing, and healthcare & pharmaceutical, among other industry verticals. According to a study conducted by the American Management Association founded that around 80% of the leading organization monitor their employees within the workplace compared to a mere 35% in 1997.

The List of Companies

Awareness Technologies Inc. Birch Grove Software, Inc. EfficientLab, LLC FairTrak iMonitor Software, Inc. Netsoft Holdings, LLC (Hubstaff) Atom Security Inc. (StaffCop) SentryPC Teramind, Inc. Veriato. Inc.

Employee monitoring solutions empower enterprises to track employees and gather other information to drive productivity and ensure security. The employee monitoring solutions provide various features such as activity analysis, smart rules and alerts, live views, monitoring keystroke logging, and file transfer tracking, among others. In the current market scenario, customers are becoming price-sensitive and are the focus on the timely delivery of products and services. Thus, to improve productivity and gain better visibility of the organization, companies are adopting employee monitoring solutions. Also, effective employee monitoring provides the employee the access to a more flexible working environment. Also, the employee monitoring solutions enables the managers to give the employees with effective feedback, as the manager can provide real tangible examples and area of improvement. Thus, driving the growth of the employee monitoring solution market during the coming years.

The global employee monitoring solution market based on vertical has been segmented into BFSI (i.e., banking, financial services, and insurance), government, retail, manufacturing, IT, and others. The competition across industries is increasing, and the client’s requirements are becoming complex. Also, to gain a strong market position, various companies are focusing on reducing the cost of solutions. Thus, to drive efficiency and reduce overall cost, the companies are adopting employee monitoring solutions. Moreover, companies related to BFSI and government sectors handle a large amount of privileged data, which exposes these enterprises to the risk of insider attacks. Concerns to protect customer information has compelled the European Union to develop new laws, which need companies to execute more enhanced security to maintain the privacy of consumer information.

Employee monitoring solutions are also used as a surveillance tool by organizations to track- employee email, phone activity, browsing history, and time spent on social media, overall internet activity, and remote device access. Companies related to BFSI, IT, and telecom, the Government sector are more exposed to the risk of insider attacks as they handle sensitive data such as trade secrets, IP, customer and employee data, and more. The financial services industry has the highest exposure to a cyber-breach and insider misuse, followed by the consumer, retail and wholesale, consumer, retail and wholesale, and power and utilities. Thus organizations adopt employee monitoring solutions to gain early signs of insider threats and avoid the data leaks. Thus, developing technologies offer promise in recovering waste heat more efficiently rather than traditional.

