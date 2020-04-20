The global dried cranberry market accounted for US$ 170.4 in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 256.2 Mn by 2027.

Dried cranberries are made by partially dehydrating fresh cranberries, which are red, tart berries. They are mostly used in trail mix, salads, bread, cereals, smoothies, juices, and baked food to enhance their taste. Dried cranberries are consumed as snacks in the North American countries, such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. They are most popular in the US and are commonly consumed over the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. Similar to other dried fruits, cranberries are a good source of fibers and antioxidants. The commercially produced dried cranberries contain added sugar, and they may also be coated in vegetable oil to keep them from sticking together.

Get Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006802/

Some of the players present in global dried cranberry market are Badger State Fruit Processing, Inc., Decas Cranberry Products, Inc., Fruit d’Or, Graceland Fruit Inc., Honestly Cranberry, Mariana Packaging Company, Meduri Farms Inc., Ocean Spray, Wetherby Cranberry Company, and Wonderland Foods, among others.

Based on product type, the dried cranberry market has been segmented into freeze-dried, sun-dried, infused dried, and others. The freeze-dried segment dominated the market in 2018. Dehydration by freeze drying eliminates the use of preservatives or sugar, which makes them ideal for people on a healthy diet. Freeze-dried cranberries possess a very strong natural sour flavour, in keeping with the general taste of cranberries. Moreover, freeze dried cranberries are flash-frozen and then the moisture is removed, so they maintain the original shape, texture, and appearance of cranberries. The process also retains more of the aroma and flavor of the original fruits as it does not involve the application of heat. The freeze-drying process also maintains most of the original nutritional content of the cranberries. Thus, the demand for freeze dried cranberries is high in the global dried cranberry market.

Get Discount on This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00006802/

Dried cranberries are gaining popularity as a healthful food in various developed and developing countries. Cranberries offer a range of health benefits. Cranberries and the products derived from them, such as dried cranberries, are high in antioxidants, vitamin C, vitamin A, and vitamin K as well as low in calories. They contain proanthocyanidins (PACs), which is an antioxidant that helps prevent a range of diseases. Vitamin E in the dried cranberries is a fat-soluble antioxidant that is involved in immune function. It prevents or delays the chronic diseases associated with free radicals, such as heart disease, cancer, cataracts, Alzheimer’s, and arthritis. Historically, cranberries were used by Native Americans as a treatment for bladder and kidney diseases. The fruit is best known for its role in preventing urinary tract infections (UTIs), specifically for those with recurrent infections. Therefore, increasing health benefits of dried cranberries is projected to boost the growth of dried cranberry market.

North America holds the largest share of the global dried cranberry market. Increasing use of dried cranberries in various cuisines in countries such as the US and Canada is a prominent factor contributing to the growth of the dried cranberry market in this region. The high production of cranberries, coupled with rising export to the developed and developing countries, present huge growth potential for the cranberry producers in this region, which further propels the demand for dried cranberries. Cranberries are considered as America’s original superfruit. The fruits are grown across the states of Wisconsin, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon, and Washington. Moreover, the dried cranberry market in North America is characterized by the strong presence of players such as Fruit d’Or, Graceland Fruit Inc., Decas Cranberry Products, Inc., Honestly Cranberry, and Ocean Spray.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006802/

Reasons To buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global dried cranberry market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]