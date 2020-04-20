The technical illustration software market accounted to US$ 4.17 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 6.66 Bn by 2027.

Technical Illustration Software market is led by the North American region in 2018. North America led the landing global technical illustration software market with more than 32% share, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The presence of well developed countries such as the US and Canada and high focus on manufacturing sector are two of the major factors responsible for the growth of technical illustration software market in this region.

The major companies offering technical illustration software market include ASA Computers, Inc., Autodesk, Inc., Canvas GFX, Inc., Corel Corporation, Cyient Ltd., Dassault Systèmes, Ignite Technologies, Inc., PTC Inc., QuadriSpace Corporation, and The Technical Drawing Company among others.

A significant reduction in time and cost can be achieved in the product development cycle with the introduction of technical illustration software. Also, technical illustration software provides easy accessibility to the users, thus reducing extra efforts and increasing efficiency and work quality, thereby driving its adoption. The technical illustration software market is further flourishing due to the rising adoption of portable computing devices at the workplace, coupled with the easy availability of this software overcloud. The rising need for automation in industries such as manufacturing and automotive is expected to create new opportunities for the Global Technical Illustration Software Market during the forecasted period.

After the purchase of technical illustration software, the user has to get a maintenance subscription to receive further updates and support from the provider. In the highly competitive market for technical illustration software, companies constantly introduce new and additional features and updates. Licensing of this technical illustration software is very dynamic, with models and products constantly changing, resulting in forcing users to follow those updates and evolution. Thus, the high cost of maintenance and subscription may hinder the growth of the technical illustration software market.

The global market for technical illustration software market is segmented based on the parameters such as component, technology, organization size, end user, and geography. Based on component, the solution segment dominates the technical illustration software market heavily and is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. On the basis of technology, 3D segment led the market in 2018 with a maximum market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Further, based on organization size, large enterprises segment led the market with the maximum market share. Furthermore, on the basis of end-user, manufacturing segment led the market with highest market share. Key players operating in the market are partnering with the small as well as large and other companies which are helping them to gain customer traction.

Reasons To buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global technical illustration software market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global technical illustration software market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

