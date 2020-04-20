The global fertilizer additive market is expected to reach US$ 3,963.0 Mn in 2027 from US$ 3,216.2 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 2.4% from 2019-2027.

North America accounted for the second-largest share in the global fertilizer additive market. Rising demand for agricultural products in countries like the US, Canada, and Mexico in the North American region is projected to boost the fertilizer additives market during the forecast period. Additionally, the major key players are actively involved in the research & development in order to enhance the quality of fertilizer additives. The US is one of the major markets in North America.

Get Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004222/

The major players operating in the fertilizer additive market include Arkema Group, Solvay, KAO CORPORATION, Chemipol S.A., Chemsol LLC, Clariant, Dorf Ketal, Michelman, Inc., Omex Agriculture, Inc., and Novochem Group.

Global fertilizer additive market was segmented based on function, application, and form. Based on the function the market is segmented as dust control agent, anti-caking agent, anti-foam agents, granulation aids, corrosion inhibitors, hydrophobing agents, and others. Based on application the market is segmented as mono ammonium phosphate, triple super phosphate, urea, diammonium phosphate, ammonium nitrate, and others. And on the basis of the form granular, prilled, and powdered.

The market for fertilizer additive is expected to grow, owing to factors such as robust growth of fertilizer industry, increasing population and decreasing arable land, and rising research and development in the fertilizers industry. However, the market is expected to have restricted growth due to environmental impact of chemical fertilizers.

The global fertilizer additive market by product type was led by freeze dried. In 2018, the segment held the largest market share in the global fertilizer additive. The segment is also expected to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period as the process maintains the physical structure of the food product and preserves it for rehydration, these products can be reconstituted quickly and easily by adding water

Get Discount on This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00004222/

Agriculture is essential to emerging market economies. According to the data published in 2018 by International Finance Corporation, globally, two-thirds of the world’s poor population (~750 million people) work in rural areas. Governments in countries such as Brazil are offering subsidies to reduce the cost of fertilizers to farmers. Brazil is the world’s fifth-largest fertilizer consumer, generating ~30 percent of its requirements and importing the rest. Also, it is the world’s second-largest importer of both phosphate fertilizers and potash.

Global Fertilizer Additive Market – By Application

Mono Ammonium Phosphate

Triple Super Phosphate

Urea

Diammonium Phosphate (DAP)

Ammonium Nitrate/CAN

Others

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004222/

Reasons To buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the fertilizer additive market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global fertilizer additive market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]