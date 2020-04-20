The industrial agitator market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 748.0 Mn in 2018 to US$ 1355.9 Mn by the year 2027, with a CAGR of 6.9% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Driving factors such as the positive economic growth outlook, increasing industrialization across the globe, and increasing demand for efficient agitation systems from industries are boosting the growth of the industrial agitator market. Further, the demand for innovative/custom industrial agitators from the growing number of SMEs is anticipated to drive the industrial agitator market growth in the near future.

The overall industrial agitator market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the industrial agitator market. It also provides an overview and forecast for the industrial agitator market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the European region. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the industrial agitator market.

Some of the players present in industrial agitator market are Xylem Inc., SPX Flow, Inc., Sulzer Ltd, Philadelphia Mixing Solutions, Ltd., Mixel Group, Tacmina Corporation, Statiflo Group, Ekato Group, Silverson Machines, Inc., and Alfa Laval among others.

The industrial agitator market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the market is anticipated to change during the coming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by governmental bodies to accelerate the industrial agitator market further. With anticipations regarding BREXIT and other political disruptions in recent times, Europe is now moving towards regaining confidence over its political and economic stability. This has led investors and companies to once again move towards European markets and their resurgent stocks in search of profits. With favorable government initiatives to boost the economy through investments in industrial development and digital transformation of the economy, it is expected that in the next few years the European markets will successfully stabilizes their political and economic outlook and offer ample growth opportunities for industrial agitator market players.

The industrial agitator market on the basis of type is segmented into large tank agitator, portable agitator, and drum agitator. The drum agitator segment led the industrial agitator market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Drum agitators are used by manufacturers for small scale mixing applications and manufacturers use these agitators to do their mixing in the drums which contain the product. These drum agitator helps in minimizing the transfer waste and require less capital investment. These agitators can be attached to the drums in various ways like a clamp on the side, a stand next to the drum, or with a drum lid mount. Drum agitators help in addressing these suspension and separation issues and thus result in product uniformity and ensure quality.

