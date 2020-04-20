Brachytherapy, also known as internal radiotherapy, sealed source radiotherapy, or endocurietherapy, is a type of radiotherapy in which a sealed source of radiation is inserted inside or adjacent to a treatment area. Brachytherapy is widely used as an effective treatment for cervical, prostate, breast, and skin cancer and may also be used in many other body locations to treat tumors. The sources of radiation used for brachytherapy are always bound in a non-radioactive capsule. The origins can be handled manually, but are delivered most generally through a “after loading” technique.

The brachytherapy afterloaders market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, owing to the key factors such as increase in prevalence of cancer and technological advancement. The developing regions are likely to serve more growth opportunities in coming years due to the awareness of treatment of cancer.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

2. Elekta AB (pub)V

3. Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG.

4. BD.

5. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

6. Theragenics

7. IsoAid.

8. TeamBest

The global brachytherapy afterloaders market is segmented on the basis of product type, application. On the basis of Product type, the market is segmented into HDR Afterloaders, PDR Afterloaders. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Prostate cancer, Gynecological Cancer, Breast cancer, Other. on the basis of end user, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, and Other

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Brachytherapy Afterloaders Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Brachytherapy Afterloaders market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting brachytherapy Afterloaders Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Brachytherapy Afterloaders Market in these regions.

