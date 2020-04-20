According to a new market research study titled ‘Digital pathology Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Application and End User, the global digital pathology market was valued at US$ 389.7 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 992.1 Mn by 2025.

The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global digital pathology market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as drivers to its growth.

Digital Pathology Market : Company Profiles

3D HISTECH Ltd

Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp.

Huron Digital Pathology

Leica Biosystem Nussloch GmbH

Ventana Medical System, Inc.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K

Xifin, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Visiopharm

Indica Labs, Inc.

The global digital pathology market is an established market in the developed countries as well as in developing countries across the world. The use of digital pathology utilizes the image based surrounding that helps in the acquisition, management and interpretation of the pathology information created by the digital glass slide.

Moreover, scanners enables quick production of, reliable and high resolution images of cells. It helps pathologists, histologists and other medical professionals to scan slides and upload the images on the network for remote access and to collaborate it among the colleagues. The automated cellular imaging for fixing cell assays and for fluorescence, phase contrast and transmit light are provided by the scanners.

The advancement in the technologies has added some more integrated software along with the scanners for future analysis, editing, managing and sharing the virtual slides. Thus, owing to these factors the market for digital pathology systems/ devices are likely to propel the growth for the market of digital pathology in the coming years.

