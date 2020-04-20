The constant growth in the global e-commerce as well as on-demand economy, the requirement of advanced and new generation of autonomous mobile robots are aiding companies to handle major labor shortage issue. However, these factors are likely to drive the growth.
The growing percentage of aging population across the North America is one of the major factor for the reduction of labors across various industries. However continuous reduction of labor in North America region is likely to drive the logistics robot market. Also, the implementation of logistics robot across several industries plays an important role, as it reduces the overall cost of the process, increasing productivity, enhancing safety, and reduce human error is likely to drive the logistics robot market.
North America Logistics Robots Market–Segmentation
North America Logistics Robots Market By Function
- Pick & Place
- Palletizing and De-palletizing
- Transportation
- Packaging
North America Logistics Robots Market By Industry
- Healthcare
- E-Commerce
- Automotive
- Outsource Logistics
- Retail
- Consumer Goods
- Food and Beverages
- Others
North America Logistics Robots Market By Robot Type
- Robotic Arm
- AGV
- Collaborative Mobile Robots
- Others
North America Logistics Robots Market By Country
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
North America Logistics Robots Market-Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd
- Clearpath Robotics
- Daifuku Co. Ltd.
- Fanuc Corporation
- Fetch Robotics Inc
- KION GROUP AG
- KNAPP AG
- Kollmorgen
- Kuka AG
- Toshiba Corporation
