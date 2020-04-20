Market Industry Reports (MIR) now presents the updated research report on ‘Global surgical drapes and gowns market 2030’ with deep analysis on major opportunities for the industry players, current trends and ongoing activities, and competitors’ information. Researchers have also highlighted information on product for a better picture to the end users.

The leading players in the global surgical gowns and drapes are

Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Medline Industries Inc., Cardinal Health, Halyard Worldwide, Inc., Priontex, PAUL HARTMANN AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Van Dijk Holland B.V., Anqing Kangmingna Packaging Co., Ltd. and 3M among others.

Market Overview:

BY PRODUCT TYPE

Surgical Drapes

Surgical Gowns

BY USAGE PATTERN

Disposable Drapes & Gowns

Reusable Drapes & Gowns

BY END USER

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other End Users

There is an incessant rise in the number of surgeries across the globe. There has been a significant rise in health awareness among population and ample measures have been introduced for appropriate and effective treatments of diseases. Surgical apparels i.e. surgical drapes and gowns provide optimum level of protection by reducing the transmission of bacteria from the skin to the surgical staff. Moreover, surgical gowns protect healthcare staff from bodily fluids, blood, saline, urine and other chemicals during surgical procedure. Also, surgical drapes prevent contact with unprepared surfaces and maintain the sterility of equipment and the patient’s surroundings. These factors are anticipated to contribute to the growth of this market during the forecast period.

