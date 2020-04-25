The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific Wet Pet Food market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

Major vendors covered in this report:

De Haan Petfood

FirstMate Pet Foods

Little BigPaw

Mars, Incorporated

Monge SPA

Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc.

Nestlé Purina Petcare

Growing concerns among pet owners about pet nutrition and health are primarily driving the growth of the wet pet food market. Wet pet food contains animal and plant derivatives such as chicken, beef, lamb, meat broth, vegetable broth, and eggs. Also, the percentage of water ranges from 75% to 85%. Wet pet food is the best source of hydration. It also contains higher amounts of proteins and fats, minerals with added flavours and preservatives, making it more nutritional and tasty for pets. These nutrients offer various health benefits such as boosts energy, builds and tones muscles, and builds lean mass. It also helps fight infection, perform daily activities, repair teeth and bones, and improve stamina for better metabolism. All these advantages have raised the demand for wet pet food among pet owners. Nowadays, pet owners are more concern about their pet’s nutrition. The shift in pet “ownership” to “parenting” has been identified as the major reason driving the growth of the market. Moreover, growing awareness about adequate diet for pet’s overall health has forced buyers to opt for superior food products, which is likely to drive the growth of the wet pet food market.

The Asia Pacific wet pet food market is segmented on the basis of packaging type as canned, pouches, and others. The canned segment accounts for the largest share in the Asia Pacific wet pet food market, while the pouches segment also contributes a significant share in the market. Cans are ideal for pet food packaging. They preserve food for a long time and keep it fresh, clean, and free from contamination due to airtight packaging. Wet food is generally made from fresh meat products, and it contains 70–80% moisture. Thus, pet food manufacturers prefer cans for packaging as these are easy to transport over long distances. Materials such as plastic in the form of PVC, HDPE, PET, and metals such as steel and aluminium are used for canned pet food packaging. Growing concerns related to pet health among pet owners have raised the demand for products that are attractive, informative, and protective.

Pet food, which is composed of a high percentage of water, ranging between 75% and 85%, along with other dry ingredients, is termed as wet pet food. The wet pet food is increasingly being preferred by pet owners as they help to boosts energy, builds muscles and lean mass, and stimulates the overall growth mechanism in animals. Consumption of wet pet food helps to provide the necessary nutrients such as proteins, vitamins, and minerals to pets to keep them healthy and hydrated. Moreover, such kinds of foods are considered as an ideal option for pets who cannot chew properly due to missing teeth, improper adjustment of jaws, or other related pet concerns. Such advantages offered by wet pet food makes them a popular and attractive option and the best source of hydration. However, the demand for wet pet food is always dependent upon the health of the pet and the choice of pet owners.

