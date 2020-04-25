IoT Sensor market in APAC is expected to grow from US$ 2,939.2 Mn in 2018 to US$ 23,450.5 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 25.8% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Mounting demand of IoT and connected devices is fueling the APAC IoT Sensor market. Apart from the individuals, businesses across almost all industry verticals have realized the importance of IoT, communications, and sensors, and have therefore, paved way for integration of sensors into the devices.

The growth of the market in the various end-user industry verticals is therefore anticipated to rise at a rapid rate in the coming years with IoT gaining more prominence in the coming years. The APAC market for consumer electronics is growing the current scenario, owing to the fact that several semiconductor companies are regularly coming up with advanced technologies which is attracting the industry, thereby driving the IoT Sensor market in APAC.

Companies Mentioned

Analog Devices, Inc.

ARM Holdings PLC

Broadcom, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Omron Corporation

Robert Bosch Gmbh

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

The rising acceptance of advanced technologies is anticipated to fuel the APAC IoT Sensor market growth. The industrial sector is becoming increasingly entangled with Artificial Intelligence, big data as well as other such technologies. It is predicted that in the near future, automation will not only boost productivity but will also provide an advanced smart assistance to humans.

The players are significantly investing in the development of industrial robots integrated with artificial intelligence. The integration of artificial intelligence will further reduce the intervention of humans, which will be beneficial for countries with inadequate and expensive labor force. These initiative by the market player are enhancing the growth of APAC IoT Sensor market.

China is anticipated to leads the IoT Sensor market across the APAC region through the forecast period. China, the manufacturing capital of the world is an important market for IoT sesors. China is racing toward IoT integration to a greater degree than almost any other country in the top 10 economies. Recently, Gemalto, a leading digital security provider collaborated with Alibaba, Chinese e-Commerce giant to provide connectivity and security for YunOS – developed by Alibaba Group, it is a cloud-based, data and services oriented Internet of Things (IoT) operating system, widely integrated into IoT devices, as well as chips and sensors across industries. The economy is flooded by manufacturing and assembly units of some of the major manufacturers of the world. This bolster the APAC IoT Sensor market on the forecast period.

