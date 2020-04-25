“The global transplant diagnostics market is expected to reach US$ 1,542.89 Mn in 2027 from US$ 789.88 Mn in 2018. The transplant diagnostics market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020-2027.”

The market is driven by the factors such as, rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, significant growth of biotechnology industries, rising need for the organ transplantation and rising cell based research activities. However, the restraints such as expensive organ transplant surgeries and limited numbers of donors for organ transplant surgeries may limit the growth of the market to a certain extent.The rise in the chronic diseases that causes damages the functions heart, lung, liver, kidney and other organs are leading to the increasing number of the organ transplantation. The organ transplantation surgeries are rising across the world. For instance, in Spain, approximately 5,260 transplant surgeries were performed, among which nearly 3,200 were kidney transplant and around 1,200 were liver transplant surgeries.

The number of heart transplant surgeries were approximately 300 and lung were nearly 360. The public-private partnership in assistance with the transplant coordinators has enormously contributed to the improvement of the organ transplantation. The developing and developed countries have shown good numbers of the organ transplantation surgeries. For instance, developing countries like India and Singapore are emerging as medical tourism destination in the Asia Pacific region. The countries are growing in terms of offering better and advanced medical treatments.

Company Profiles Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Abbott

Illumina, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

bioMérieux SA

QIAGEN

Hologic Inc.

Luminex Corporation

Omixon Inc.

Global transplant diagnostics market was segmented by product & services, type, technology, application, end user. The product & services segment was segmented as, instruments, reagents & consumables and software & services. Based on type, the market was categorized as, solid organ transplantation, soft tissue transplantation and stem cell transplantation. The transplant diagnostics market based on technology is segmented as, molecular assays and non-molecular assays. Similarly, based on application, the market is classified as, diagnostic applications and research applications. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as, hospitals & transplant centers, research laboratories & academic institutes and independent reference laboratories.

Rising Need for The Organ Transplantation

