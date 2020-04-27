“Low smoke halogen free cable market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 952.5 Mn in 2018 to US$ 2,162.0 Mn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 9.0% from the year 2020 to 2027.”

The potential damages associated with halogenated cable materials in hazardous locations are boosting the need for halogen free cables. Additionally, the mandate of stringent fire compliances and regulations have been driving the adoptions of LSHF cable. Moreover, the growing need for robust cable infrastructure in the interiors of buildings owing to rise in urbanization is anticipated to boost the low smoke halogen free cable market growth in the near future. However, high implementation cost and low efficacy in open spaces are acting as a hindrance for low smoke halogen free cable market growth. Although cables made up of halogenated compounds such as Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) and Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) are considered to be extremely hazardous and pose severe risks to human lives primarily in the confined spaces, they offer many advantages over the halogen-free cables. Lesser dense smokes and emission-free LSHF cables have become widely popular and are being widely implemented in diverse application areas. However, LSHF cables cannot be considered as a universal solution for replacing the conventional halogenated cables.

Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market – Companies Mentioned

BASF SE

Borealis AG

DowDuPont Inc.

Fujikura Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Nexans SA

Prysmian Group

Mexichem Specialty Compounds

Shanghai Kaibo Compounds Factory Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Lightwave Corp

The biggest challenge associated with the implementations of a halogen-free cable is its cost and effectiveness in open spaces. Although the halogen-free cables prove to be of great use in the confined spaces, their efficacy in open spaces is very low where smoke and the gasses can dissipate quickly. The LSHF cables are best suited only in applications where the traditional cables are hazardous and cannot be used in every application due to their higher costs and lower electrical performances. These factors are anticipated to pose a challenge to the smooth growth of the low smoke halogen free cable market in the coming years.

The polypropylene segment of low smoke halogen free cable market led the Europe market in 2018 with the highest market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The low smoke halogen free cable market is segmented based on insulation material, including polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), and others. The halogen free cable insulation materials have excellent flame retardant properties and insulating properties. These materials reduce the speed of flame spread and reduce smoke & fume generation during combustion, thus satisfying the performance requirements based on UL, IEC, and other standards. Polypropylene (PP) is similar to polyethylene in many aspects, mainly in electrical properties. PP is flexible and tough, especially when copolymerized with the ethylene. Typically, it is harder than polyethylene, which further makes it suitable for thin wall insulations. Moreover, Polypropylene material is very cost-effective and is widely used in transit applications.

Germany led the Europe low smoke halogen free cable market in 2018 with the second highest market share and is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period. The German’s construction industry is anticipated to witness positive outlook owing to surge in its residential construction. Energy-efficient initiatives being taken by the German government led to the installation of new fire efficient products and solutions in the buildings in the country that are old and consume more energy. Apart from these, Germany is one of the largest industrial hubs in the European region with a strong automotive manufacturing and textile manufacturing market. The industrial sector is also one of the largest adopters of low smoke halogen free cables.

EUROPE LOW SMOKE HALOGEN FREE CABLE MARKET SEGMENTATION

-By Type

• Screened

• Non-Screened

-By Insulation Material

• Polypropylene

• Polyethylene

• Thermoplastic polyurethane

• Others

-By Application

• Rail Cars

• Ship

• Aircraft

• Others

-By Country

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• UK

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

