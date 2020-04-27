“Public key infrastructure market in global is expected to grow from US$ 1.65 Bn in 2018 to US$ 4.55 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 11.4% from the year 2020 to 2027. “

Europe was the leading geographic market, and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The growth and adoption in Europe is primarily driven by the growing demand of public key infrastructure technology from various industries such as BFSI, IT & telecom, and manufacturing & automotive, among others.

Focus on investing in advanced technology across the globe

Enterprises and new developing markets are expected to invest in the technology market to build IT infrastructure that would help reduce costs and enhance business productivity. New emerging markets and economic growth and increasing demand from small and medium enterprises are anticipated to boost the technology industry. Public key infrastructure technology has become significant for various industries to work in a secure environment. Rising digitization and positive economic outlook are some of the major macroeconomic factors driving the growth of the public key infrastructure market.

Public key infrastructure is turning more into the global business, and various large players can offer public key infrastructure solutions globally. Presently on a global scale, industry verticals such as BFSI, IT & telecom, retail & e-commerce, government and defense, manufacturing and automotive are the major contributors in public key infrastructure spending. PKI technology is gaining significance important in every region due to growing cyber-attacks. Hence, such significant growth is expected to offer ample growth opportunities for the global public key infrastructure market players during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Increase in security platform fueling the overall growth in public key infrastructure market

Demand for security protocols to protect privacy, communication, information assets, and value exchange are increasing. Public key infrastructure is a technology driven solution which delivers an increased level of confidence to exchange information over the Internet through the use of public cryptographic key pairs. It is a system of technologies, processes, and policies that enables to encrypt data. Public key infrastructure solutions support security mechanisms such as integrity, confidentiality, and authentication. It is an essential component of an overall security strategy that works with other security mechanisms, business practices, and risk management efforts. Hence, such benefits of PKI technology is driving the global public key infrastructure market.

Furthermore, the demand for a public key infrastructure system is increasing across various sectors such as BFSI and IT and telecom. Numerous prominent market players are focusing on providing enhanced public key infrastructure solutions and services. The rising popularity of cloud-based solutions and changing IT infrastructure are the significant factors that are driving the growth of the global public key infrastructure market.

