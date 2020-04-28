The Asia Pacific Nutritional Lipid Market is growing along with the Automotive industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

A certain amount of fat is vital for healthy body functions. Even though there are various types of fats and some have benefits for the body. Lipids are fats and are the most energy-rich component of food. Lipids do not dissolve in water because they are different from carbohydrates and proteins. Nutrition lipid markets and innovates scientifically that enhance and maintain health and well-being. Nutrition lipid delivers different functionalities and used in processed foods to improve product characteristics and nutrient composition. International Life Sciences Institute, a non-profit organization, based in Asia Pacific, sponsored a workshop to discuss the health effects of fats, identify research needs, and outline considerations for the design of future studies.

Market Insights

Rising cases of chronic diseases to favor the Asia Pacific nutritional lipid market

Chronic diseases are swiftly increasing. Nearly half of chronic disease deaths are attributable to cardiovascular diseases. However, obesity and diabetes are also affecting a large proportion of the population. Several factors have progressed in the prevention of chronic diseases such as low fat intake, healthy diet, etc. Omega 3, a type of nutrition lipid, is swiftly becoming an essential tool in mainstream medicine. Omega 3 has health benefits for every age group. They provide protection against chronic disease such as asthma, cancer, arthritis, etc. and other major diseases. Omega-3 tune down the body’s infection and help prevent chronic diseases. Also, a lower ratio of omega-6 to omega-3 is more appropriate to reduce the risk of numerous chronic diseases and have become epidemics in Asia Pacific. Hence, these factors are anticipated to drive the Asia Pacific nutrition lipid market.

ASIA PACIFIC NUTRTIONAL LIPID MARKET SEGMENTATION

Asia Pacific Nutrition Lipid Market – By Type

Omega-3

Omega-6

Medium-Chain Triglycerides

Others

Asia Pacific Nutrition Lipid Market – By Application

Dietary supplements and Nutraceutical

Pharmaceutical

Infant Formula

Animal Nutrition

Food Fortification

Others

Asia Pacific Nutrition Lipid Market – By Source

Animal Source

Plant Source

Asia Pacific Nutrition Lipid Market – By Form

Powder

Liquid

Company Profiles

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

Croda International plc

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGIES & BIORESSOURCES INC.)

Nordic Naturals, Inc.

Omega Protein Corporation (COOKE INC.)

Pelagia AS

Polaris

