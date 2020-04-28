The latest Agro Textiles market study offers an all-inclusive analysis of the major strategies, corporate models, and market shares of the most noticeable players in this market. The study offers a thorough analysis of the key persuading factors, market figures in terms of revenues, segmental data, regional data, and country-wise data. This study can be described as most wide-ranging documentation that comprises all the aspects of the evolving Agro Textiles market.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Agro Textiles market globally. This report on ‘Agro Textiles market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Crop protection is the major challenge in the agriculture industry, faced by farmers. The textile structures are used in the numerous forms in greenhouse, and shade house or poly house. These are also used in open fields to control environmental factors like water, temperature, and humidity. The agro textiles used in bird net windshield, sunscreen, hail protection net, mulch mat, and harvesting net. The agro textiles used to enhance the quality, higher yields fewer damages and bearable losses. Moreover, these textiles are used to classify the woven, nonwoven and knitted fabrics applied for agricultural, horticulture & floriculture that uses covering livestock protection, shading, weed & insect control, and extension of the growing season.

The agro textiles market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, due to increasing adoption of hi-tech farming technique and improving the crop quality to increase overall productivity. However, high demand for food crops owing to the increasing per capita consumption is anticipated to offer more growth opportunities for the players operating in the agro textiles market.

The report analyzes factors affecting agro textiles market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the agro textiles market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key agro textiles manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players operating in the agro textiles market include, Tama, SRF Limited, Belton Industries, Beaulieu Technical Textiles, Diatex, Meyabond Industry & Trading (Beijing)Co., Ltd., Zhongshan Hongjun Nonwoven Co., Ltd., Hy-Tex (UK) Limited, CAPATEX LTD, and B&V Agro Irrigation Co among others.

