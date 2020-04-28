The latest Antifreeze market study offers an all-inclusive analysis of the major strategies, corporate models, and market shares of the most noticeable players in this market. The study offers a thorough analysis of the key persuading factors, market figures in terms of revenues, segmental data, regional data, and country-wise data. This study can be described as most wide-ranging documentation that comprises all the aspects of the evolving Antifreeze market.

Antifreeze or any other substances help to lower the freezing point of water to help to regulate the engine during extreme temperatures such as protecting a system from the ill effects of ice formation. An antifreeze is also known as, engine coolant which is made up of ethylene glycol, propylene glycol, and methanol, added to the water in automobile cooling systems to prevent damage to radiators. The propylene glycol is also used in some foods and cosmetics.

The antifreeze market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, due to rising usage of antifreeze in heat transfer applications and to prevent engine freezing at low temperatures. However, increasing requirement for protection against corrosion & freezing and effective heat dissipation is anticipated to offer more growth opportunities for the players operating in the antifreeze market.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Antifreeze market globally. This report on ‘Antifreeze market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Some of the key players operating in the antifreeze market include, Royal Dutch Shell plc, BASF SE, KMCO LLC, CCI Corporation, SONAX, Recochem Corporation, OLD WORLD INDUSTRIES, LLC, Paras Lubricants Ltd., AMSOIL INC., and CRP Industries Inc. among others.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the antifreeze market in the coming years, due to continuous investments in R&D for the development of efficient, cost effective, environment friendly & low toxic products, and the adverse cold weather conditions in the region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period, owing to growing demand for passenger cars and light weight commercial vehicles in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting antifreeze market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the antifreeze market in these regions.

