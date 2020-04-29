The latest Aluminium market study offers an all-inclusive analysis of the major strategies, corporate models, and market shares of the most noticeable players in this market. The study offers a thorough analysis of the key persuading factors, market figures in terms of revenues, segmental data, regional data, and country-wise data. This study can be described as most wide-ranging documentation that comprises all the aspects of the evolving Aluminium market.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Aluminium market globally. This report on ‘Aluminium market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Aluminium is one of the lightest metals weighing one-third of iron. Also, it is the third most abundant chemical element after oxygen and silicon on earth. Aluminum is rust-proof, ductile and malleable metal which does not magnetize and is a great electricity conductor making its use involved in almost all major industries from construction, aviation, automotive to food and energy.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the aluminium market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.

Alcoa Corporation

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (CHALCO),

Aluminium Division of Rio Tinto

China Hongqiao Group Ltd.,

China Power Investment Corp. (CPI)

East Hope Group Company Limited,

Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC,

Norsk Hydro ASA

Rusal

Xinfa Group Co., Ltd.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Aluminium market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Aluminium market segments and regions.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global aluminium market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The aluminium market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

