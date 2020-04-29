According to a new market research study titled ‘A2P SMS Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by type (cloud API messaging platform, traditional & managed messaging services), application (pushed content services, interactive services, promotional campaigns, CRM services, other services), business model (small & medium enterprise, large enterprise) and vertical (BFSI, retail, media & entertainment, travel & transport, hospitality, others)’, the global A2P SMS market was valued at US$ 40.45 Bn in 2015 and is estimated to reach US$ 62.10 Bn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global A2P SMS market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The ubiquitous nature of SMS ensuring maximum reach out to customers who stay even in the remotest areas has prompted marketers to switch to this communication channel. The steady inclination towards using SMS for marketing and other allied activities has been very effective and consequently been adopted by various industry verticals. Apart from that, SMS has also been adopted for security authentication purposes proving to be of high worth to BFSI vertical. High adoptions of A2P SMS has resulted in the revenues of A2P SMS crossing P2P SMS and prompting companies to launch innovative products and solutions in it.

Some of The Leading Players Global Market:

1. ANAM Technologies

2. CLX Communications AB.

3. DIMOCO Messaging GmBH

4. Infobip Ltd.

5. Nexmo Inc. (acquired by Vonage)

6. Syniverse Technologies, LLC

7. Tanla Solutions

8. Trillian Group Ltd.

9. Twilio Inc.

10. tyntec

The global A2P SMS market has been segmented on the basis of type into Cloud API Messaging Platform and Traditional & Managed Messaging Services. A2P SMSs have applications into categories named as Pushed Content Services, Interactive Services, Promotional Campaigns, CRM Services and Other Services. The A2P SMS market has been further segmented by business model into small & medium enterprise and large enterprise. Apart from these, A2P SMSs have been segmented on the basis of vertical into BFSI, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Transport, Hospitality and Others. Geographically, the global A2P SMS market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The A2P SMS market has just taken up so we find a few players competing in this market. Under developed telecom infrastructure is one of the prime factors for fewer players in the market. Nexmo Inc., Syniverse Technologies,LLC Twilio Inc. 3Cinteractive are one of the market leaders in the North American continent. The other significant players in this market are Iconectiv, OpenMarket, mGage, Vibes and Clickatell.Soprano, Tanla Solutions, RouteSMS, Silverstreet, NIGSUN Telecom are the players who find themselves amongs the market leaders in the APAC region. Potentially, APAC is set to be the biggest A2P SMS market owing to huge populations in India and China.

