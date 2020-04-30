(30 April 2020) According to a recent study by The Insight Partners, Increasing adoption of consumer electronic devices will escalate the Integrated Passive Device Market at a CAGR of 8.3%

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Electronics and Semiconductor, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Integrated Passive Device market globally. This report on ‘Integrated Passive Device market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Latest market study on “Integrated Passive Device Market to 2027 by Material (Glass, Silicon, and Others); Product (Baluns, Filter, Diplexers, Couplers, and Others); Application (ESD/EMI Protection, Digital and Mixed Signals, RF IPD, and Others); and End- User (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Telecommunication, Aerospace and Defense, and Automotive)– Global Analysis and Forecast”, the Integrated Passive Device market is estimated to reach US$ 1,647.8 million by 2027 from US$ 820.6 million in 2018. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The integrated passive device market has recently witnessed a significant adoption in Asia Pacific countries such as India, China, and others. The growth in adoption of the integrated passive device is attributed to several factors such as increasing trend of integration of electronics in automotive, increasing number of connected devices, increasing number of smartphones, and others.

There has been constant advancements in the integrated passive devices. For instance, in 2018 Johanson Technology launched new diplexer series, designed with minimal insertion loss, isolation, highest attenuation, and overall performance that offers very high attenuation of about 43dB despite the small packages.

Some of the key companies operating in integrated passive device market across the globe include Johanson Technology, Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., OnChip Devices, Inc., 3D Glass Solutions, Inc., AVX Corporation, STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., ON Semiconductor, and Infineon Technologies among various other leading market players. Several other players are also functioning in the market worldwide, contributing significant revenue shares year on year.

The report segments the global integrated passive device market as follows:

Global Integrated Passive Device Market – By Material

Glass

Silicon

Others

Global Integrated Passive Device Market – By Product

Baluns

Filter

Diplexers

Couplers

Others

Global Integrated Passive Device Market – By Application

ESD/EMI Protection

Digital and Mixed Signals

RF IPD

Others

Global Integrated Passive Device Market – By End-Use

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Telecommunication

Aerospace and Defence

Automotive

Global Integrated Passive Device Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Netherland U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Taiwan China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW) Middle East and Africa South America



