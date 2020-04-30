(30 April 2020) According to a recent study conducted by The Insight Partners, High adoption of Machine Vision Systems by Automotive Industry is anticipated to escalate the Machine Vision Lighting Market at a CAGR of 7.7%

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Electronics and Semiconductor, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Machine Vision Lighting market globally. This report on ‘Machine Vision Lighting market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Latest market study on “Machine vision lighting Market to 2025 by Lighting Type (LEDs, Fiber Optic Lights (Halogen), Florescent Lighting, and Xenon); Spectrum of Light (Visible spectrum, UV Spectrum, and IR spectrum); and Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Logistics) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the machine vision lighting Market is estimated to reach US$ 1961.6 Mn by 2025 from US$ US$ 1089.4 Mn in 2017. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Operations in the automobiles industry is increasingly growing complex and thus brings potentials for errors. Manufacturers have very small margin for errors in the current highly competitive scenario and thus need very accurate systems to support their operations. Achieving high quality during production with minimal errors and satiate ever increasing demands of the customers, manufacturers and suppliers are in immense need of a highly effective approach to prevent the defects that can occur at various stages of production. Machine Vision Systems enable to fulfill those demands for the manufacturers effectively and in an efficient manner.

(132 – Pages, 54 – Tables, 61 – Figures)

The global machine vision lighting market for the application is broken down into automotive, consumer electronics, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and logistics, and others. All stages and steps in the production of an automotive vehicle is effectively and efficiently inspected by machine vision system. The intricate steps that require extreme superiority of skills while inspecting include suspension and dashboard gauging, tires and interior fittings. These activities are simplified by the use of proper lighting in the machine vision systems. Also, automotive vision systems allow color checks, dimension checks and the presence and absence of foreign bodies or mal- formed parts. Because of the greater advantage and functionality provided by these systems, the sector has witness widespread implementations of machine vision solutions.

Further, machine vision lighting market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand in industries such as automation, robotics and non- manufacturing which include intelligent transport system, logistics and medical, exhibiting substantial market growth. Automotive, electronics and processing industries are the largest end- users of these systems however, the growth of machine vision systems in non- industrial niche applications such as logistics, intelligent traffic systems, IP video surveillance, and others is also rising owing to ongoing improvements in the technology resulting in decreasing the costs of these systems.

The market for the machine vision lighting is moderately consolidated with few major players sharing the larger pie of the market. Also, major and smaller players are trying to come up with innovative solutions and strategic partnerships as well as different business models to attract a large base of customers. The major companies operating in the market include Advanced Illumination Inc., EFFILUX, Moritex Corporation, National Instruments Corporation, Omron Microscan System, Inc., Cognex Corporation, ProPhotonix Limited, Smart Vision Lights, Spectrum Illumination, and TPL Vision among others.

The report segments the Global machine Vision Lighting Market as follows:

Global Machine Vision Lighting Market – By Lighting Type

LEDs

Fiber Optic Lights (Halogen)

Florescent Lighting

Xenon

Others (Incandescent lights, Laser, etc.)

Global Machine Vision Lighting Market – By Spectrum of Light

Visible spectrum

UV Spectrum

IR spectrum

Global Machine Vision Lighting Market – By Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Logistics

Others

Global Machine Vision Lighting Market – By Geography



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Australia

China

India

Japan

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South America (SAM)

Brazil

Rest of SAM

