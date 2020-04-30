Brain aneurysm is a development of bulge in brain vessels. This bulging puts pressure on the nerves or brain tissues. This bulge may rupture or burse and can cause brain hemorrhage, which can cause death of the patient. Certain factors such as genetic conditions, arteriovenous malformations, untreated high blood pressure, and smoking are responsible to cause brain aneurysm. The global brain aneurysm treatment market is driven by factors such as increasing prevalence of brain aneurysm and risk factors associated with it. Additionally, growing research and development activities in the field of brain and neurological disorders is also anticipated to drive the brain aneurysm market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost related with brain aneurysm treatment surgery is projected to obstruct the growth of the brain aneurysm treatment market during the forecast period. The developing healthcare infrastructure and extensively increasing screening tests in Asia Pacific for brain aneurysm are expected to create lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market.

The brain aneurysm treatment market was valued at US$ 2,184.15 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2020to 2027 to reach US$ 6,222.47 million by 2027.

Latest market study on “Global Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Surgery, Medication); Condition (Unruptured Aneurysm, Ruptured Aneurysm); End User (Hospitals, Clinics)”.The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Brain Aneurysm Treatment market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Stryker Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Mizuho Medical Co,Ltd, Penumbra, Inc, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, KANEKA CORPORATION, adeor medical AG , Evasc Medical Systems Corp, etc.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Brain Aneurysm Treatment market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Brain Aneurysm Treatment market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Brain Aneurysm Treatment industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Global Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market – By Type

Medication

Surgery

Global Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market – By Condition

Unruptured Aneurysm

Ruptured Aneurysm

Global Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market – By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market– By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India South Korea Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Scope of the Report

The research on the Brain Aneurysm Treatment market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Brain Aneurysm Treatment market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

