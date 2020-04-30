Diabetes is a life-threatening chronic disease with no specialized cure. It is mainly caused by the body’s inability to produce or effectively utilize the hormone insulin. Diabetes is one of the largest global health emergencies of the 21st century. Each year more and more people live with this condition, which can result in life-changing complications. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2017, number of people with diabetes in North America was approximately 46 million which is expected to grow at 62 million in 2045. The increase in the disease prevalence is around 35% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Defymed, TypeZero Technologies, Inc., Insulet Corporation, Bigfoot Biomedical, Inc., Medtronic, Dexcom, Inc., Admetsys, Beta Bionics, Cellnovo, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., etc.

Increasing Medical Tourism in Emerging Nations

The emerging markets in the developing economies are expected to be the crucial factor offering better and lucrative growth opportunities for the major players to expand their business and geographic reach. The emerging markets in the developing countries are the major factor which are giving better opportunity for the major players to expand their business. These are becoming a major reason for the market growth in the forecast period. Most of the market players focus on emerging market such as Asia Pacific due to an increase in the prevalence of diabetes and increasing popularity of the advanced treatment in the region. In India, medical science has growing rapidly as well as big steps forward in past few decades. In India the diabetes treatment has become so popular and common that people from other countries are coming here to get themselves treated. The most possibly and compelling reason of this might be the excessively high expenses for health care causes in their own country.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Medical Device, Pharmaceutical, Healthcare and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Artificial Pancreas Device System Market globally. This report on ‘Artificial Pancreas Device System Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2025, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The global artificial pancreas device systems market accounted to US$ 481.8 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 2,168.1Mn by 2025.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Artificial Pancreas Device System market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Artificial Pancreas Device System market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Artificial Pancreas Device System industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

ARTIFICIAL PANCREAS DEVICE SYSTEMS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Control to Range

Control to Target

Threshold-Suspended Device Systems

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

South America (SAM)

Brazil

Scope of the Report

The research on the Artificial Pancreas Device System market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Artificial Pancreas Device System market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2025. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

