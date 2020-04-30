Graphite is an allotrope of carbon which reflects the properties of both metals and non-metals such as high electrical & thermal conductivity, high melting point, chemical inertness, lubricity thereby making it useful for a diverse range of industrial applications. Graphite can intercalate lithium ions without significant damage from swelling which makes it the dominant anode material in lithium-ion batteries. Also, graphite is majorly used in manufacturing and metallurgy.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Graphite Market globally. This report on ‘Graphite market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The global graphite market is projected to witness growth opportunities owing to the increased demand for lithium-ion batteries. This increased demand is attributed to the ever-growing market for portable devices and gadgets and other technological advancements and innovations. Introduction of lightweight materials in aircraft components such as carbon fiber-reinforced polymers also has triggered graphite production. Moreover, increasing demand for graphite, mainly in the steel industry as a liner for crucibles & ladles is expected to provide substantial growth opportunity to the industry players in coming years.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Graphite market. Also, the study focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the significant developments in the past five years.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Graphite market based on various segments. It also includes market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 concerning five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Graphite market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The “Global Graphite Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemical and Material industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Graphite market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end-user industry, and geography. The Global Graphite market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides focal statistics on the market status of the leading Graphite market players and offers significant trends and opportunities in the market.

