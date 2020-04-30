Liquid Nitrogen is a compact and readily transportable source of dry Nitrogen Gas. It is industrially produced by fractional distillation of liquid air. Liquid Nitrogen does not require pressurization. Its ability to maintain temperatures beyond the freezing point of water makes it useful in a wide range of applications, especially in the healthcare industry. Liquid Nitrogen is inert, odorless, colorless, non-flammable and noncorrosive in nature. It is primarily used as an open cycle refrigerant.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Liquid Nitrogen market globally. This report on ‘Liquid Nitrogen market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Liquid Nitrogen market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Liquid Nitrogen market segments and regions.

One of the key drivers associated with the growth of Liquid Nitrogen Market is the rapidly growing healthcare industry. Increasing applications of electronic devices in the healthcare industry have fueled the demand for liquid nitrogen in the healthcare sector. Another factor adding to the growth of this market is the increased use of liquid nitrogen in the metal fabrication industry. It protects against corrosion and prevents additional heat generation. Metal fabrication demand is rising owing to the robust industrialization and urbanization in developing nations.

Automotive manufacturers are engaged in researches to develop liquid nitrogen compatible engines to curb carbon emissions in vehicles. This provides a major opportunity for the Liquid Nitrogen Market. However, increasing transportation prices of liquid nitrogen may restrict the global market growth during the forecast period.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Liquid Nitrogen market. Also, the study focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the significant developments in the past five years.

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Cryomech Inc.

Gulf Cryo

Messer Group GmbH

nexAir LLC

Praxair Technology, Inc.

Southern Industrial Gas

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

The Linde Group

