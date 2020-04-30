Silicones are polymers containing any synthetic compound having repeated units of siloxanes, a chain having alternating silicon and oxygen atoms combined with carbon, hydrogen or sometimes other elements. Silicone does not support microbiological growth and has resistance to oxygen, ozone, UV light and is water repellant.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Silicone market globally. This report on ‘Silicone market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The “Global Silicone Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemical and Material industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Silicone market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, and geography. The global Silicone market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides focal statistics on the market status of the leading Silicone market players and offers significant trends and opportunities in the market.

The Global Silicone market is segmented by product and application. On the basis of product, the Silicone market is segmented as fluids, gels, resins, elastomers, and others. On the basis of application, the Silicone market is categorized in electricals and electronics, transportation, construction, personal care & pharmaceuticals, textiles, and others.

The reports cover key developments in the Silicone market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Silicone market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Silicone in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Silicone market.

Key Players

Allergan

Ashland

CRI-SIL Silicone Technologies, LLC

CSL Silicones Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Silchem Inc.

Specialty Silicone Products, Inc.

The CHT Group

Wacker Chemie AG

