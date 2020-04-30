Sodium metabisulfite is an inorganic compound comprising of oxygen, sodium, and sulfur. It is mainly used as a disinfectant, antioxidant and preservative agent. This inorganic compound is used in steam boiler water treatment to remove dissolved oxygen and to remove excess chlorine from wastewater. It preserves silage in feed applications. Sodium metabisulfite in the purification of aldehydes & ketones. It is an excipient in the pharmaceutical industry where it is used as a preservative. Sodium metabisulfite is an essential component of developer baths and fixers in the photographic industry. It is used as a sulfonating agent and reducing agent in the chemical processes with significant applications for surfactants and polymerization.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Sodium Metabisulfite market globally. This report on ‘Sodium Metabisulfite market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The “Global Sodium Metabisulfite Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemical and Material industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Sodium Metabisulfite market with detailed market segmentation by grade, end-user, and geography. The global Sodium Metabisulfite market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides focal statistics on the market status of the leading Sodium Metabisulfite market players and offers significant trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Sodium Metabisulfite market is broadly classified by grade and by end-user. For grade type, the market is segmented into food grade, industrial/technical grade, and photo grade. On the basis of end user, the global Sodium Metabisulfite market is categorized into food & beverages, water treatment, chemical & pharma, textile industry, leather industry (tanneries), pulp & paper, photographic & film, and others.

Aditya Birla Chemicals

BASF SE

Esseco USA LLC

Grillo-Werke AG

Hydrite Chemical Co.

Seidler Chemical Co.

Shandong Kailong Chemical Technology Development Co., Ltd.

Solvay S.A.

Surpass Chemical Company, Inc.

Tangshan Sanjiang Chemical Co., Ltd.

