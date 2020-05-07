Litigation Funding and Expenses Market 2020
NOTE: “Our new sample is updated which correspond in new report showing impact of COVID-19 on Industry”
This report studies the Litigation Funding and Expenses market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Litigation Funding and Expenses market by product type and applications/end industries.
It explains the key market drivers, trends, restraints and opportunities to give a precise data which is required and expected. It also analyzes how such aspects affect the market existence globally helping make a wider and better choice of market establishment. The Litigation Funding and Expenses Markets growth and developments are studied and a detailed overview is been given.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
IMF Bentham
QLP Legal
Woodsford Litigation Funding
Apex Litigation Finance
Rembrandt Litigation Funding
The Judge
Counselor Capital
Harbour Litigation Funding
Burford Capital
Absolute Legal Funding
Kingsley Napley
Global Recovery Services
LexShares
39 Essex Chambers
Pinsent Masons
Taurus Capital Finance Group
Parabellum Capital
Curiam Capital
Lime Finance
Christopher Consulting
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Conditional Fee Agreements (CFAs)
Damages-Based Agreements (DBAs)
After the Event (ATE) Insurance
Third Party Funding
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Commercial Litigation Practice
Civil Fraud Work
Contentious Trust Litigation
Financial Services Disputes
Maritime Disputes
Others
