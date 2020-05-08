LOS ANGELES, United States: The report on the global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material industry is just the resource that players need to strengthen their overall growth and establish a strong position in their business. It is a compilation of detailed, accurate research studies that provide in-depth analysis on critical subjects of the global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material industry such as consumption, revenue, sales, production, trends, opportunities, geographic expansion, competition, segmentation, growth drivers, and challenges.

The report offers a complete company profiling of leading players competing in the global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material industry with high focus on share, gross margin, net profit, sales, product portfolio, new applications, recent developments, and several other factors. It also throws light on the vendor landscape to help players become aware of future competitive changes in the global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material industry.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market Research Report: Owens Corning, Johns Manville, Saint-Gobain, Knauf, Atlas Roofing, PPG Industries, DBW Advanced Fiber Technologies

Global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market by Type: Glass Wool Board, Glass Wool Unbonded Blanket, Glass Wool Blanket, Others

Global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market by Application: Exterior Insulation, Indoor Insulation, Pipe Insulation, Others

In the segmentation section of the report, the authors have elaborately presented key driving factors for different segments of the global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material industry. The report offers a detailed research study on product type and application segments of the global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material industry. The segmental analysis provided in the report is expected to help players and investors to identify lucrative growth pockets of the global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material industry.

As part of geographic analysis of the global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material industry, the report digs deep into the growth of key regions and countries, including but not limited to North America, the US, Europe, the UK, Germany, France, Asia Pacific, China, and the MEA. All of the geographies are comprehensively studied on the basis of share, consumption, production, future growth potential, CAGR, and many other parameters.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material market in 2026?

What is the current CAGR of the global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Glass Wool Board

1.4.3 Glass Wool Unbonded Blanket

1.4.4 Glass Wool Blanket

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Exterior Insulation

1.5.3 Indoor Insulation

1.5.4 Pipe Insulation

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Industry

1.6.1.1 Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material by Country

6.1.1 North America Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material by Country

7.1.1 Europe Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Owens Corning

11.1.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

11.1.2 Owens Corning Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Owens Corning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Owens Corning Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Products Offered

11.1.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

11.2 Johns Manville

11.2.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

11.2.2 Johns Manville Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Johns Manville Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Johns Manville Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Products Offered

11.2.5 Johns Manville Recent Development

11.3 Saint-Gobain

11.3.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

11.3.2 Saint-Gobain Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Saint-Gobain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Saint-Gobain Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Products Offered

11.3.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

11.4 Knauf

11.4.1 Knauf Corporation Information

11.4.2 Knauf Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Knauf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Knauf Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Products Offered

11.4.5 Knauf Recent Development

11.5 Atlas Roofing

11.5.1 Atlas Roofing Corporation Information

11.5.2 Atlas Roofing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Atlas Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Atlas Roofing Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Products Offered

11.5.5 Atlas Roofing Recent Development

11.6 PPG Industries

11.6.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

11.6.2 PPG Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 PPG Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 PPG Industries Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Products Offered

11.6.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

11.7 DBW Advanced Fiber Technologies

11.7.1 DBW Advanced Fiber Technologies Corporation Information

11.7.2 DBW Advanced Fiber Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 DBW Advanced Fiber Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 DBW Advanced Fiber Technologies Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Products Offered

11.7.5 DBW Advanced Fiber Technologies Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

