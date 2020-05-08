LOS ANGELES, United States: The report on the global Aluminum Tape industry is just the resource that players need to strengthen their overall growth and establish a strong position in their business. It is a compilation of detailed, accurate research studies that provide in-depth analysis on critical subjects of the global Aluminum Tape industry such as consumption, revenue, sales, production, trends, opportunities, geographic expansion, competition, segmentation, growth drivers, and challenges.

The report offers a complete company profiling of leading players competing in the global Aluminum Tape industry with high focus on share, gross margin, net profit, sales, product portfolio, new applications, recent developments, and several other factors. It also throws light on the vendor landscape to help players become aware of future competitive changes in the global Aluminum Tape industry.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Aluminum Tape Market Research Report: Tape-Rite Co., Inc., Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co., Ellsworth Adhesives, Nadco Tapes and Labels, Inc., Carolina Tape & Supply Corp., Muir Tapes & Adhesives Ltd., MBK Tape Solutions, Stockwell Elastomerics, Inc., Converters, Inc., New Pig, CS Hyde Company, Aremco Products, Inc., Riverside Paper Co., Inc.

Global Aluminum Tape Market by Type: Double Coated Tape, Single Coated Tape

Global Aluminum Tape Market by Application: Construction, Automotive, Others

In the segmentation section of the report, the authors have elaborately presented key driving factors for different segments of the global Aluminum Tape industry. The report offers a detailed research study on product type and application segments of the global Aluminum Tape industry. The segmental analysis provided in the report is expected to help players and investors to identify lucrative growth pockets of the global Aluminum Tape industry.

As part of geographic analysis of the global Aluminum Tape industry, the report digs deep into the growth of key regions and countries, including but not limited to North America, the US, Europe, the UK, Germany, France, Asia Pacific, China, and the MEA. All of the geographies are comprehensively studied on the basis of share, consumption, production, future growth potential, CAGR, and many other parameters.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Aluminum Tape market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global Aluminum Tape market in 2026?

What is the current CAGR of the global Aluminum Tape market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Aluminum Tape market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Aluminum Tape market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Aluminum Tape market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Aluminum Tape market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aluminum Tape Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Aluminum Tape Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Aluminum Tape Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Double Coated Tape

1.4.3 Single Coated Tape

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Aluminum Tape Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Construction

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Aluminum Tape Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Aluminum Tape Industry

1.6.1.1 Aluminum Tape Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Aluminum Tape Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Aluminum Tape Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Aluminum Tape Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Aluminum Tape Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Aluminum Tape Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Aluminum Tape Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Aluminum Tape Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Aluminum Tape Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Aluminum Tape Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Aluminum Tape Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Aluminum Tape Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Aluminum Tape Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Aluminum Tape Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Aluminum Tape Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Aluminum Tape Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Aluminum Tape Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Aluminum Tape Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Aluminum Tape Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Aluminum Tape Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Aluminum Tape Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Aluminum Tape Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Aluminum Tape Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Aluminum Tape Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Aluminum Tape Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Aluminum Tape Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Aluminum Tape Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Aluminum Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Aluminum Tape Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Aluminum Tape Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Aluminum Tape Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Aluminum Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Aluminum Tape Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Aluminum Tape Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Aluminum Tape Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Aluminum Tape Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Aluminum Tape Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Aluminum Tape Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Aluminum Tape Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Aluminum Tape Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Aluminum Tape Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Aluminum Tape by Country

6.1.1 North America Aluminum Tape Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Aluminum Tape Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Aluminum Tape Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Aluminum Tape Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Aluminum Tape by Country

7.1.1 Europe Aluminum Tape Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Aluminum Tape Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Aluminum Tape Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Aluminum Tape Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Aluminum Tape by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Aluminum Tape Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Aluminum Tape Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Aluminum Tape Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Aluminum Tape Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Aluminum Tape by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Aluminum Tape Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Aluminum Tape Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Aluminum Tape Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Aluminum Tape Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Tape by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Tape Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Tape Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Tape Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Tape Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Tape-Rite Co., Inc.

11.1.1 Tape-Rite Co., Inc. Corporation Information

11.1.2 Tape-Rite Co., Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Tape-Rite Co., Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Tape-Rite Co., Inc. Aluminum Tape Products Offered

11.1.5 Tape-Rite Co., Inc. Recent Development

11.2 Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.

11.2.1 Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co. Corporation Information

11.2.2 Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co. Aluminum Tape Products Offered

11.2.5 Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co. Recent Development

11.3 Ellsworth Adhesives

11.3.1 Ellsworth Adhesives Corporation Information

11.3.2 Ellsworth Adhesives Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Ellsworth Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Ellsworth Adhesives Aluminum Tape Products Offered

11.3.5 Ellsworth Adhesives Recent Development

11.4 Nadco Tapes and Labels, Inc.

11.4.1 Nadco Tapes and Labels, Inc. Corporation Information

11.4.2 Nadco Tapes and Labels, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Nadco Tapes and Labels, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Nadco Tapes and Labels, Inc. Aluminum Tape Products Offered

11.4.5 Nadco Tapes and Labels, Inc. Recent Development

11.5 Carolina Tape & Supply Corp.

11.5.1 Carolina Tape & Supply Corp. Corporation Information

11.5.2 Carolina Tape & Supply Corp. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Carolina Tape & Supply Corp. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Carolina Tape & Supply Corp. Aluminum Tape Products Offered

11.5.5 Carolina Tape & Supply Corp. Recent Development

11.6 Muir Tapes & Adhesives Ltd.

11.6.1 Muir Tapes & Adhesives Ltd. Corporation Information

11.6.2 Muir Tapes & Adhesives Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Muir Tapes & Adhesives Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Muir Tapes & Adhesives Ltd. Aluminum Tape Products Offered

11.6.5 Muir Tapes & Adhesives Ltd. Recent Development

11.7 MBK Tape Solutions

11.7.1 MBK Tape Solutions Corporation Information

11.7.2 MBK Tape Solutions Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 MBK Tape Solutions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 MBK Tape Solutions Aluminum Tape Products Offered

11.7.5 MBK Tape Solutions Recent Development

11.8 Stockwell Elastomerics, Inc.

11.8.1 Stockwell Elastomerics, Inc. Corporation Information

11.8.2 Stockwell Elastomerics, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Stockwell Elastomerics, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Stockwell Elastomerics, Inc. Aluminum Tape Products Offered

11.8.5 Stockwell Elastomerics, Inc. Recent Development

11.9 Converters, Inc.

11.9.1 Converters, Inc. Corporation Information

11.9.2 Converters, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Converters, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Converters, Inc. Aluminum Tape Products Offered

11.9.5 Converters, Inc. Recent Development

11.10 New Pig

11.10.1 New Pig Corporation Information

11.10.2 New Pig Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 New Pig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 New Pig Aluminum Tape Products Offered

11.10.5 New Pig Recent Development

11.12 Aremco Products, Inc.

11.12.1 Aremco Products, Inc. Corporation Information

11.12.2 Aremco Products, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Aremco Products, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Aremco Products, Inc. Products Offered

11.12.5 Aremco Products, Inc. Recent Development

11.13 Riverside Paper Co., Inc.

11.13.1 Riverside Paper Co., Inc. Corporation Information

11.13.2 Riverside Paper Co., Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Riverside Paper Co., Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Riverside Paper Co., Inc. Products Offered

11.13.5 Riverside Paper Co., Inc. Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Aluminum Tape Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Aluminum Tape Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Aluminum Tape Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Aluminum Tape Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Aluminum Tape Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Aluminum Tape Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Aluminum Tape Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Aluminum Tape Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Aluminum Tape Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Aluminum Tape Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Aluminum Tape Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Aluminum Tape Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Aluminum Tape Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Aluminum Tape Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Aluminum Tape Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Aluminum Tape Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Aluminum Tape Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Aluminum Tape Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Aluminum Tape Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Tape Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Aluminum Tape Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Aluminum Tape Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Aluminum Tape Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Aluminum Tape Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Aluminum Tape Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

