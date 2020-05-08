LOS ANGELES, United States: The report on the global Traffic Surveillance System industry is just the resource that players need to strengthen their overall growth and establish a strong position in their business. It is a compilation of detailed, accurate research studies that provide in-depth analysis on critical subjects of the global Traffic Surveillance System industry such as consumption, revenue, sales, production, trends, opportunities, geographic expansion, competition, segmentation, growth drivers, and challenges.

The report offers a complete company profiling of leading players competing in the global Traffic Surveillance System industry with high focus on share, gross margin, net profit, sales, product portfolio, new applications, recent developments, and several other factors. It also throws light on the vendor landscape to help players become aware of future competitive changes in the global Traffic Surveillance System industry.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Traffic Surveillance System Market Research Report: Hikvision, Dahua Technology, Axis Communications AB, Panasonic, Honeywell Security, Hanwha, United Technologies, Tyco, Bosch Security Systems, Pelco, Samsung, Dali Technology, Dedicated Micros, Uniview, Flir Systems, Inc

Global Traffic Surveillance System Market by Type: Front-end Equipment, Back-end Equipment, Other Accessories

Global Traffic Surveillance System Market by Application: Toll Station Monitoring, Pavement Monitoring

In the segmentation section of the report, the authors have elaborately presented key driving factors for different segments of the global Traffic Surveillance System industry. The report offers a detailed research study on product type and application segments of the global Traffic Surveillance System industry. The segmental analysis provided in the report is expected to help players and investors to identify lucrative growth pockets of the global Traffic Surveillance System industry.

As part of geographic analysis of the global Traffic Surveillance System industry, the report digs deep into the growth of key regions and countries, including but not limited to North America, the US, Europe, the UK, Germany, France, Asia Pacific, China, and the MEA. All of the geographies are comprehensively studied on the basis of share, consumption, production, future growth potential, CAGR, and many other parameters.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Traffic Surveillance System market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global Traffic Surveillance System market in 2026?

What is the current CAGR of the global Traffic Surveillance System market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Traffic Surveillance System market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Traffic Surveillance System market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Traffic Surveillance System market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Traffic Surveillance System market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Traffic Surveillance System Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Traffic Surveillance System Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Traffic Surveillance System Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Front-end Equipment

1.4.3 Back-end Equipment

1.4.4 Other Accessories

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Traffic Surveillance System Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Toll Station Monitoring

1.5.3 Pavement Monitoring

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Traffic Surveillance System Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Traffic Surveillance System Industry

1.6.1.1 Traffic Surveillance System Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Traffic Surveillance System Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Traffic Surveillance System Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Traffic Surveillance System Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Traffic Surveillance System Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Traffic Surveillance System Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Traffic Surveillance System Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Traffic Surveillance System Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Traffic Surveillance System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Traffic Surveillance System Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Traffic Surveillance System Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Traffic Surveillance System Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Traffic Surveillance System Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Traffic Surveillance System Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Traffic Surveillance System Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Traffic Surveillance System Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Traffic Surveillance System Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Traffic Surveillance System Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Traffic Surveillance System Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Traffic Surveillance System Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Traffic Surveillance System Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Traffic Surveillance System Production by Regions

4.1 Global Traffic Surveillance System Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Traffic Surveillance System Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Traffic Surveillance System Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Traffic Surveillance System Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Traffic Surveillance System Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Traffic Surveillance System Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Traffic Surveillance System Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Traffic Surveillance System Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Traffic Surveillance System Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Traffic Surveillance System Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Traffic Surveillance System Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Traffic Surveillance System Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Traffic Surveillance System Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Traffic Surveillance System Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Traffic Surveillance System Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Traffic Surveillance System Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Traffic Surveillance System Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Traffic Surveillance System Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Traffic Surveillance System Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Traffic Surveillance System Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Traffic Surveillance System Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Traffic Surveillance System Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Traffic Surveillance System Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Traffic Surveillance System Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Traffic Surveillance System Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Traffic Surveillance System Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Traffic Surveillance System Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Traffic Surveillance System Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Traffic Surveillance System Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Traffic Surveillance System Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Traffic Surveillance System Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Traffic Surveillance System Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Traffic Surveillance System Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Traffic Surveillance System Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Traffic Surveillance System Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Traffic Surveillance System Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Traffic Surveillance System Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Traffic Surveillance System Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Traffic Surveillance System Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Traffic Surveillance System Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Hikvision

8.1.1 Hikvision Corporation Information

8.1.2 Hikvision Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Hikvision Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Hikvision Product Description

8.1.5 Hikvision Recent Development

8.2 Dahua Technology

8.2.1 Dahua Technology Corporation Information

8.2.2 Dahua Technology Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Dahua Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Dahua Technology Product Description

8.2.5 Dahua Technology Recent Development

8.3 Axis Communications AB

8.3.1 Axis Communications AB Corporation Information

8.3.2 Axis Communications AB Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Axis Communications AB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Axis Communications AB Product Description

8.3.5 Axis Communications AB Recent Development

8.4 Panasonic

8.4.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

8.4.2 Panasonic Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Panasonic Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Panasonic Product Description

8.4.5 Panasonic Recent Development

8.5 Honeywell Security

8.5.1 Honeywell Security Corporation Information

8.5.2 Honeywell Security Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Honeywell Security Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Honeywell Security Product Description

8.5.5 Honeywell Security Recent Development

8.6 Hanwha

8.6.1 Hanwha Corporation Information

8.6.2 Hanwha Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Hanwha Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Hanwha Product Description

8.6.5 Hanwha Recent Development

8.7 United Technologies

8.7.1 United Technologies Corporation Information

8.7.2 United Technologies Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 United Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 United Technologies Product Description

8.7.5 United Technologies Recent Development

8.8 Tyco

8.8.1 Tyco Corporation Information

8.8.2 Tyco Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Tyco Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Tyco Product Description

8.8.5 Tyco Recent Development

8.9 Bosch Security Systems

8.9.1 Bosch Security Systems Corporation Information

8.9.2 Bosch Security Systems Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Bosch Security Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Bosch Security Systems Product Description

8.9.5 Bosch Security Systems Recent Development

8.10 Pelco

8.10.1 Pelco Corporation Information

8.10.2 Pelco Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Pelco Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Pelco Product Description

8.10.5 Pelco Recent Development

8.11 Samsung

8.11.1 Samsung Corporation Information

8.11.2 Samsung Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Samsung Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Samsung Product Description

8.11.5 Samsung Recent Development

8.12 Dali Technology

8.12.1 Dali Technology Corporation Information

8.12.2 Dali Technology Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Dali Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Dali Technology Product Description

8.12.5 Dali Technology Recent Development

8.13 Dedicated Micros

8.13.1 Dedicated Micros Corporation Information

8.13.2 Dedicated Micros Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Dedicated Micros Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Dedicated Micros Product Description

8.13.5 Dedicated Micros Recent Development

8.14 Uniview

8.14.1 Uniview Corporation Information

8.14.2 Uniview Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Uniview Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Uniview Product Description

8.14.5 Uniview Recent Development

8.15 Flir Systems, Inc

8.15.1 Flir Systems, Inc Corporation Information

8.15.2 Flir Systems, Inc Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Flir Systems, Inc Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Flir Systems, Inc Product Description

8.15.5 Flir Systems, Inc Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Traffic Surveillance System Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Traffic Surveillance System Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Traffic Surveillance System Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Traffic Surveillance System Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Traffic Surveillance System Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Traffic Surveillance System Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Traffic Surveillance System Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Traffic Surveillance System Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Traffic Surveillance System Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Traffic Surveillance System Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Traffic Surveillance System Sales Channels

11.2.2 Traffic Surveillance System Distributors

11.3 Traffic Surveillance System Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Traffic Surveillance System Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

