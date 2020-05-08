LOS ANGELES, United States: The report on the global Home Automation and Security Equipment industry is just the resource that players need to strengthen their overall growth and establish a strong position in their business. It is a compilation of detailed, accurate research studies that provide in-depth analysis on critical subjects of the global Home Automation and Security Equipment industry such as consumption, revenue, sales, production, trends, opportunities, geographic expansion, competition, segmentation, growth drivers, and challenges.

The report offers a complete company profiling of leading players competing in the global Home Automation and Security Equipment industry with high focus on share, gross margin, net profit, sales, product portfolio, new applications, recent developments, and several other factors. It also throws light on the vendor landscape to help players become aware of future competitive changes in the global Home Automation and Security Equipment industry.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Research Report: Legrand, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International, Inc, ABB, Control4 Corporation, Crestron Electronics, Inc, Johnson Controls, Inc, Siemens AG, Huawei, Acuity Brands, Inc

Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Market by Type: Zigbee, Z-Wave, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Enocean, Others

Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Market by Application: Lighting Control, Security And Access Control, HVAC Control, Entertainment Controls, Others

In the segmentation section of the report, the authors have elaborately presented key driving factors for different segments of the global Home Automation and Security Equipment industry. The report offers a detailed research study on product type and application segments of the global Home Automation and Security Equipment industry. The segmental analysis provided in the report is expected to help players and investors to identify lucrative growth pockets of the global Home Automation and Security Equipment industry.

As part of geographic analysis of the global Home Automation and Security Equipment industry, the report digs deep into the growth of key regions and countries, including but not limited to North America, the US, Europe, the UK, Germany, France, Asia Pacific, China, and the MEA. All of the geographies are comprehensively studied on the basis of share, consumption, production, future growth potential, CAGR, and many other parameters.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Home Automation and Security Equipment market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global Home Automation and Security Equipment market in 2026?

What is the current CAGR of the global Home Automation and Security Equipment market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Home Automation and Security Equipment market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Home Automation and Security Equipment market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Home Automation and Security Equipment market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Home Automation and Security Equipment market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Home Automation and Security Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Home Automation and Security Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Technology

1.4.1 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Technology

1.4.2 Zigbee

1.4.3 Z-Wave

1.4.4 Wi-Fi

1.4.5 Bluetooth

1.4.6 Enocean

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Lighting Control

1.5.3 Security And Access Control

1.5.4 HVAC Control

1.5.5 Entertainment Controls

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Home Automation and Security Equipment Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Home Automation and Security Equipment Industry

1.6.1.1 Home Automation and Security Equipment Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Home Automation and Security Equipment Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Home Automation and Security Equipment Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Home Automation and Security Equipment Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Home Automation and Security Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Home Automation and Security Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Home Automation and Security Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Home Automation and Security Equipment Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Home Automation and Security Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Home Automation and Security Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Home Automation and Security Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Home Automation and Security Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Home Automation and Security Equipment Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Home Automation and Security Equipment Production by Regions

4.1 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Home Automation and Security Equipment Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Home Automation and Security Equipment Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Home Automation and Security Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Home Automation and Security Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Home Automation and Security Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Home Automation and Security Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Home Automation and Security Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Home Automation and Security Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Home Automation and Security Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Home Automation and Security Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Home Automation and Security Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Home Automation and Security Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Home Automation and Security Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Home Automation and Security Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Home Automation and Security Equipment Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Home Automation and Security Equipment Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Home Automation and Security Equipment Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Home Automation and Security Equipment Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Home Automation and Security Equipment Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Home Automation and Security Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Home Automation and Security Equipment Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Home Automation and Security Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Home Automation and Security Equipment Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Home Automation and Security Equipment Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Home Automation and Security Equipment Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Home Automation and Security Equipment Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Home Automation and Security Equipment Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Home Automation and Security Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Technology (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Size by Technology (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Production by Technology (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Revenue by Technology (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Home Automation and Security Equipment Price by Technology (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Forecast by Technology (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Production Forecast by Technology (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Revenue Forecast by Technology (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Price Forecast by Technology (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Legrand

8.1.1 Legrand Corporation Information

8.1.2 Legrand Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Legrand Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Legrand Product Description

8.1.5 Legrand Recent Development

8.2 Schneider Electric SE

8.2.1 Schneider Electric SE Corporation Information

8.2.2 Schneider Electric SE Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Schneider Electric SE Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Schneider Electric SE Product Description

8.2.5 Schneider Electric SE Recent Development

8.3 Honeywell International, Inc

8.3.1 Honeywell International, Inc Corporation Information

8.3.2 Honeywell International, Inc Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Honeywell International, Inc Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Honeywell International, Inc Product Description

8.3.5 Honeywell International, Inc Recent Development

8.4 ABB

8.4.1 ABB Corporation Information

8.4.2 ABB Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 ABB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 ABB Product Description

8.4.5 ABB Recent Development

8.5 Control4 Corporation

8.5.1 Control4 Corporation Corporation Information

8.5.2 Control4 Corporation Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Control4 Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Control4 Corporation Product Description

8.5.5 Control4 Corporation Recent Development

8.6 Crestron Electronics, Inc

8.6.1 Crestron Electronics, Inc Corporation Information

8.6.2 Crestron Electronics, Inc Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Crestron Electronics, Inc Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Crestron Electronics, Inc Product Description

8.6.5 Crestron Electronics, Inc Recent Development

8.7 Johnson Controls, Inc

8.7.1 Johnson Controls, Inc Corporation Information

8.7.2 Johnson Controls, Inc Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Johnson Controls, Inc Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Johnson Controls, Inc Product Description

8.7.5 Johnson Controls, Inc Recent Development

8.8 Siemens AG

8.8.1 Siemens AG Corporation Information

8.8.2 Siemens AG Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Siemens AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Siemens AG Product Description

8.8.5 Siemens AG Recent Development

8.9 Huawei

8.9.1 Huawei Corporation Information

8.9.2 Huawei Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Huawei Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Huawei Product Description

8.9.5 Huawei Recent Development

8.10 Acuity Brands, Inc

8.10.1 Acuity Brands, Inc Corporation Information

8.10.2 Acuity Brands, Inc Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Acuity Brands, Inc Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Acuity Brands, Inc Product Description

8.10.5 Acuity Brands, Inc Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Home Automation and Security Equipment Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Home Automation and Security Equipment Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Home Automation and Security Equipment Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Home Automation and Security Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Home Automation and Security Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Home Automation and Security Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Home Automation and Security Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Home Automation and Security Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Home Automation and Security Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Home Automation and Security Equipment Sales Channels

11.2.2 Home Automation and Security Equipment Distributors

11.3 Home Automation and Security Equipment Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

