According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn in 2025, registering a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Refrigerated sea transportation deals with import and export of fresh foods, meat, flowers, pharmaceuticals, etc., between different regions across the globe. The growing demand for these commodities have set new dimension to the refrigerated transportation industry. As Sea transport being one of the economical and convenient mode of trade between nations and have been followed since decades, refrigerated sea transport is expected to grow in terms of container volumes through the forecast period.

The report also focuses on two key types of reefer container such as containerized reefer and specialized reefer. Over past decade the growth of specialized reefer is observed to be declining due to high maintenance cost, transportation and service charges.

The growth of containerized reefers are owing to the technological advancements of refrigeration systems in the containers. The growth of reefer containers is further dependent on the commodities, the growing demands for commodities such as fresh produce, meat, beverages, pharmaceuticals from one region to other is accelerating the growth of refrigerated sea transport market and demand for more capacity of reefer containers.

Refrigerated Sea Transport Container Market – Company Profiles

CMA CGM S.A.

Maersk Line

FSC FRIGOSHIP CHARTERING GmbH

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line)

SEATRADE REEFER CHARTERING N.V.

Africa Express Line Ltd.

China Shipping Container Lines Co. Ltd.

Market Insights

Low Cost Mode of Transportation

International shipping connects railways, roads and inland waterways via costal and ocean routes thus, providing an enhanced mode of transportation of goods in which the logistics provider or shipper has certain degree of choice for moving freight between different locations. The choice of mode includes balancing tradeoffs to enable trade between various nations.

In today’s economy, challenging factors include cost, reliability and time of delivery. For sensitive cargoes, faster mode of delivery is preferred than low cost modes. This is impacting positively on refrigerated sea transport containers market. Although, low cost modes of transportation particularly, containerized shipping often carry large quantity of cargoes along with a proper planning to meet the need of inventory on time. The low cost mode is diving the refrigerated sea transport containers market. Also, for many trade routes, sea transport is the only mode of transport available as there is no other mode of transport that can directly reach the location. This factor is heavily boosting the refrigerated sea transport containers market.

GLOBAL REFRIGERATED SEA TRANSPORT CONTAINER MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Global Refrigerated Sea Transport Market – By Types

Containerized Reefer

Specialized Reefer

Global Refrigerated Sea Transport Market – By Segments

Pharmaceuticals

Sea Food

Fresh Produce

Meat

Others

Global Refrigerated Sea Transport Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Spain U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Sri Lanka Bangladesh

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia U.A.E South Africa Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Rest of SAM



