The global medical headwalls market is anticipated to reach US$ 1,318.68 Mn in 2027 from US$ 826.80 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019-2027.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, biotechnology, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Medical Headwalls Market globally. This report on Medical Headwalls Market provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcases market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Market Insights

Growing Hospital Industry

The hospital industry in North America is growing. Though the average hospital stay for a single person has been slightly decreased from 7 days to 5-6 days over the last couple of decades in the US. Whereas the total number of hospital admissions increased to 36.5 million in 2017. An increase in the geriatric population is a major reason for driving the hospital market in North America. For instance, according to the CDC, the total number of hospitals in 2014 was 5,627, and in 2019 the number has increased to 6,210.

The Indian hospital industry is also growing owing to factors such as rising investments from government and private players, rising geriatric population, rising number of hospitals. According to the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), the hospital and diagnostic centers in India have attracted Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) worth US$ 6 billion in the last couple of decades. Also, the Indian healthcare sector has witnessed 23 deals worth US$ 679 million until June 2018. Government initiatives have also helped drive the hospital industry in India. For instance, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between India and Cuba to increase cooperation in the areas of health and medicine.

Emerging Players in the Medical Headwalls Market Research include:

Class 1 Inc

Amico Group of Companies

Hospital Systems, Inc.

Futrus, LLC

Schönn Medizintechnik GmbH

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Wittrock Healthcare

Nexxspan Healthcare, LLC

Modular Services Company

Interspec Systems



BY GEOGRAPHY

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South and Central America Brazil Argentina



Medical Headwalls Market Table of Contents:

Scope Of The Study Key Takeways Research Methodology Medical Headwalls Landscape Medical Headwalls – Key Market Dynamics Medical Headwalls – Global Market Analysis Medical Headwalls – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Type Medical Headwalls – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – End User Medical Headwalls Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Medical Headwalls, Key Company Profiles

