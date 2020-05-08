The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Life Science, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Antihormonal Cancer Therapies Market globally. This report on ‘Antihormonal Cancer Therapies Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Harmones are natural substances produced by glands in human body. These haromones are circulate throughout the body via blood stream. Harmones are used in cancer therapy. This involves exogenous administration of steroid harmones. These externally administered harmones inhibit the growth of cancerous cell. Harmone therapy is commonly used in treatment of breast and prostate cancer.

The Antihormonal Cancer Therapies Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the rising incidence of cancer across the globe. Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure and rising awareness among healthcare practitioner and patient of available alternative cancer therapy like target therapy, harmone therapy are anticipated to increase the demand for antiharmonal cancer therapies.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Novartis International AG

2. AstraZeneca Plc

3. Merck and Co.

4. Pfizer Inc

5. QuatRx Pharmaceuticals

6. Eli Lilly and Company

7. Seattle Genetics

8. Sanofi

9. Bayer Healthcare

10. Boehringer-Ingelheim

Market Segmentation :

The global Antihormonal Cancer Therapies Market is segmented on the basis of therapy type and application. Based on therapy type, the market is segmented into neoadjuvant treatment and adjuvant treatment. Based on application, the market is segmented into breast cancer, prostate cancer, ovarian cancer, thyroid cancer and others.

