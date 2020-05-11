“Latest market study on “”Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market to 2025 by Deployment (Indoor Outdoor); and Service Providers (Retailers/E-Commerce, Shipping/ Logistics, and Government) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market is estimated to reach US$ 1973.4 million by 2025 from US$ 799.0 million in 2017. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the automated parcel delivery terminals market. The e-commerce industry of Asia Pacific region is flourishing attributed to the presence of several in the developing countries in the region. Further, the rising proliferation of internet connectivity and increasing penetration of smartphones is another factor driving the demand for e-commerce in Asia Pacific.

Also, the governments of these countries are taking several initiatives to promote automation for instance, the Digital India Programme, by the Indian government is focused on adopting use digital systems. Also, in 2017, Thailand’s government announced the Digital Government Plan 2017-2021 for the development of digital capabilities across all sectors. Noteworthy growth in the adoption of automated technologies has been witnessed in ASEAN economies.

E-commerce industry is growing rapidly across the globe, with each passing day, a new e-commerce market is coming into existence and the established markets are reaching new heights. E-commerce sales globally is expected to grow fiercely in 2017, it is expected that the market will account for one-tenth of total retail sales worldwide. China and the U.S. are expected to lead the industry with a share of US$ 1.6 Tn in 2017, which is approx. 70% of total e-commerce market. Furthermore, this will increase the demand for e-commerce logistics as well, delivery firms will compete to offer faster delivery, with comparatively cheaper and more convenient solutions to both customers and retailers.

Direct-to-consumer method of shopping is gaining a huge traction lately. Customers are increasingly choosing the option to purchase online and collect from the store (or BOPIS) to retrieve their online purchases. Also, the e-commerce industry worldwide is constantly flourishing thus, players operating in the e-commerce industry has started opting for automated parcel delivery. For instance, in 2017, Amazon introduced ‘The Hub’, automated parcel delivery terminals for apartment buildings.

