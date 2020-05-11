According to a new market research study titled ‘Coronary Stents Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, by Absorption Rate, by Material, and End-Users, the global coronary stents market was valued at US$ 7,619.4 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 13,879.0 Mn by 2025.
The report highlights the trends prevalent in the coronary stents market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.
The global coronary stents market is a matured market in the developing countries as well as developing economies worldwide. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and increasing number of surgical procedures. In the coming years, hospitals followed by cardiac centers & ambulatory surgical centers are likely to experience high demand for coronary stents.
For More Information Ask For Sample Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100000827/
Company Profiles :
- Microport Scientific Corporation
- Translumina GmbH
- Abbott Laboratories
- Terumo Corporation
- Medtronic
- Biosensors International Groups, LTD
- Stentys SA
- Vascular Concepts
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Biotronik SE & CO. KG
Among the coronary stents, the stents made up of cobalt, are in high demand by the doctors, followed by platinum. Furthermore, advancement in the field of molecular biology has equally enhanced the coronary stents in terms of the safe products. And the technologically advanced and cost efficient stents are expected to be the driving factors for the coronary stents market.
The growing geriatric population and increasing number of diabetic patients are key factors for rise in the number of the heart disease cases. For instance, as per the the American Heart Association (AHA), the number of Americans above the age of 65 and older is anticipated to grow more than double from 46 million in 2016 to nearly 98 million by 2060.
The market for coronary stents is well established in the region of North America, owing to the awareness regarding medical practices and technological developments in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases.
Coronary stents is mature market in some of the region such as Japan, whereas, with some recent development in countries such as India, China, Indonesia and Taiwan, the demand for these devices is expected to upsurge in the coming years. Additionally, factors such as increasing focus of industry players in India and Japan, funds and grants in China are likely to propel growth of the market.
Purchase this Premium Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100000827/
Reasons To Buy :
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the advanced wound care market.
- Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global advanced wound care market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.
- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
- Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.
Contact Us
Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Email Id: [email protected]
About The Insight Partners:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.