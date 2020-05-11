LOS ANGELES, United States: The report on the global Neonicotinoids Pesticides industry is just the resource that players need to strengthen their overall growth and establish a strong position in their business. It is a compilation of detailed, accurate research studies that provide in-depth analysis on critical subjects of the global Neonicotinoids Pesticides industry such as consumption, revenue, sales, production, trends, opportunities, geographic expansion, competition, segmentation, growth drivers, and challenges.

The report offers a complete company profiling of leading players competing in the global Neonicotinoids Pesticides industry with high focus on share, gross margin, net profit, sales, product portfolio, new applications, recent developments, and several other factors. It also throws light on the vendor landscape to help players become aware of future competitive changes in the global Neonicotinoids Pesticides industry.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Research Report: Bayer, Syngenta, Nippon Soda, Mitsui Chemicals, Rudong zhongyi chemical, Shandong Sino-Agri United Biotechnology, Hailir pesticides and chemicals group, Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical, Jiangsu Changlong Agrochemical, Nanjing Red Sun, Jiangsu Fengshan Group

Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market by Type: Imidacloprid, Thiacloprid, Thiamethoxam, Other

Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market by Application: Cereals, Vegetables, Fruits, Others

In the segmentation section of the report, the authors have elaborately presented key driving factors for different segments of the global Neonicotinoids Pesticides industry. The report offers a detailed research study on product type and application segments of the global Neonicotinoids Pesticides industry. The segmental analysis provided in the report is expected to help players and investors to identify lucrative growth pockets of the global Neonicotinoids Pesticides industry.

As part of geographic analysis of the global Neonicotinoids Pesticides industry, the report digs deep into the growth of key regions and countries, including but not limited to North America, the US, Europe, the UK, Germany, France, Asia Pacific, China, and the MEA. All of the geographies are comprehensively studied on the basis of share, consumption, production, future growth potential, CAGR, and many other parameters.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Neonicotinoids Pesticides market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global Neonicotinoids Pesticides market in 2026?

What is the current CAGR of the global Neonicotinoids Pesticides market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Neonicotinoids Pesticides market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Neonicotinoids Pesticides market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Neonicotinoids Pesticides market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Neonicotinoids Pesticides market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Neonicotinoids Pesticides Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Neonicotinoids Pesticides Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Imidacloprid

1.4.3 Thiacloprid

1.4.4 Thiamethoxam

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Cereals

1.5.3 Vegetables

1.5.4 Fruits

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Neonicotinoids Pesticides Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Neonicotinoids Pesticides Industry

1.6.1.1 Neonicotinoids Pesticides Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Neonicotinoids Pesticides Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Neonicotinoids Pesticides Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Neonicotinoids Pesticides Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Neonicotinoids Pesticides Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Neonicotinoids Pesticides Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Neonicotinoids Pesticides Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Neonicotinoids Pesticides Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Neonicotinoids Pesticides Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Neonicotinoids Pesticides Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Neonicotinoids Pesticides Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Neonicotinoids Pesticides Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Neonicotinoids Pesticides Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Neonicotinoids Pesticides Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Neonicotinoids Pesticides Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Neonicotinoids Pesticides Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Neonicotinoids Pesticides Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Neonicotinoids Pesticides by Country

6.1.1 North America Neonicotinoids Pesticides Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Neonicotinoids Pesticides Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Neonicotinoids Pesticides by Country

7.1.1 Europe Neonicotinoids Pesticides Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Neonicotinoids Pesticides Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Neonicotinoids Pesticides by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Neonicotinoids Pesticides Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Neonicotinoids Pesticides Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Neonicotinoids Pesticides by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Neonicotinoids Pesticides Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Neonicotinoids Pesticides Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Neonicotinoids Pesticides by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Neonicotinoids Pesticides Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Neonicotinoids Pesticides Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Bayer

11.1.1 Bayer Corporation Information

11.1.2 Bayer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Bayer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Bayer Neonicotinoids Pesticides Products Offered

11.1.5 Bayer Recent Development

11.2 Syngenta

11.2.1 Syngenta Corporation Information

11.2.2 Syngenta Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Syngenta Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Syngenta Neonicotinoids Pesticides Products Offered

11.2.5 Syngenta Recent Development

11.3 Nippon Soda

11.3.1 Nippon Soda Corporation Information

11.3.2 Nippon Soda Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Nippon Soda Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Nippon Soda Neonicotinoids Pesticides Products Offered

11.3.5 Nippon Soda Recent Development

11.4 Mitsui Chemicals

11.4.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information

11.4.2 Mitsui Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Mitsui Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Mitsui Chemicals Neonicotinoids Pesticides Products Offered

11.4.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Development

11.5 Rudong zhongyi chemical

11.5.1 Rudong zhongyi chemical Corporation Information

11.5.2 Rudong zhongyi chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Rudong zhongyi chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Rudong zhongyi chemical Neonicotinoids Pesticides Products Offered

11.5.5 Rudong zhongyi chemical Recent Development

11.6 Shandong Sino-Agri United Biotechnology

11.6.1 Shandong Sino-Agri United Biotechnology Corporation Information

11.6.2 Shandong Sino-Agri United Biotechnology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Shandong Sino-Agri United Biotechnology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Shandong Sino-Agri United Biotechnology Neonicotinoids Pesticides Products Offered

11.6.5 Shandong Sino-Agri United Biotechnology Recent Development

11.7 Hailir pesticides and chemicals group

11.7.1 Hailir pesticides and chemicals group Corporation Information

11.7.2 Hailir pesticides and chemicals group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Hailir pesticides and chemicals group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Hailir pesticides and chemicals group Neonicotinoids Pesticides Products Offered

11.7.5 Hailir pesticides and chemicals group Recent Development

11.8 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical

11.8.1 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Corporation Information

11.8.2 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Neonicotinoids Pesticides Products Offered

11.8.5 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Recent Development

11.9 Jiangsu Changlong Agrochemical

11.9.1 Jiangsu Changlong Agrochemical Corporation Information

11.9.2 Jiangsu Changlong Agrochemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Jiangsu Changlong Agrochemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Jiangsu Changlong Agrochemical Neonicotinoids Pesticides Products Offered

11.9.5 Jiangsu Changlong Agrochemical Recent Development

11.10 Nanjing Red Sun

11.10.1 Nanjing Red Sun Corporation Information

11.10.2 Nanjing Red Sun Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Nanjing Red Sun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Nanjing Red Sun Neonicotinoids Pesticides Products Offered

11.10.5 Nanjing Red Sun Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Neonicotinoids Pesticides Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Neonicotinoids Pesticides Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Neonicotinoids Pesticides Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Neonicotinoids Pesticides Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Neonicotinoids Pesticides Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Neonicotinoids Pesticides Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Neonicotinoids Pesticides Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Neonicotinoids Pesticides Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Neonicotinoids Pesticides Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Neonicotinoids Pesticides Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Neonicotinoids Pesticides Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Neonicotinoids Pesticides Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

