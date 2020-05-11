LOS ANGELES, United States: The report on the global Lithium and Battery Materials industry is just the resource that players need to strengthen their overall growth and establish a strong position in their business. It is a compilation of detailed, accurate research studies that provide in-depth analysis on critical subjects of the global Lithium and Battery Materials industry such as consumption, revenue, sales, production, trends, opportunities, geographic expansion, competition, segmentation, growth drivers, and challenges.

The report offers a complete company profiling of leading players competing in the global Lithium and Battery Materials industry with high focus on share, gross margin, net profit, sales, product portfolio, new applications, recent developments, and several other factors. It also throws light on the vendor landscape to help players become aware of future competitive changes in the global Lithium and Battery Materials industry.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Lithium and Battery Materials Market Research Report: Umicore, L&F, BASF, Sumitomo Metal Mine, Graphite India, Tokai Carbon, HEG, Nippon Carbon, JSC Energoprom Management, SEC Carbon, Yangzi Carbon, Shida Carbon, Toray Carbon, Toyo Tanso, Toho Tenax Group, Mersen Group, Mitsubishi Rayon, Poco Graphite, Ibiden, Formosa Plastics Group, Hexcel, Asbury Graphite, Hnan Shanshan Advanced Material, Beijing Easpring Material Technolog, Shanshan, GrafTech, SGL Carbon, Fangda Carbon, Showa Denko, Jilin Carbon

Global Lithium and Battery Materials Market by Type: Anode Material, Negative Electrode Materials, Electrolyte, Diaphragm

Global Lithium and Battery Materials Market by Application: Battery Industrial, Electronics Industrial, Other

In the segmentation section of the report, the authors have elaborately presented key driving factors for different segments of the global Lithium and Battery Materials industry. The report offers a detailed research study on product type and application segments of the global Lithium and Battery Materials industry. The segmental analysis provided in the report is expected to help players and investors to identify lucrative growth pockets of the global Lithium and Battery Materials industry.

As part of geographic analysis of the global Lithium and Battery Materials industry, the report digs deep into the growth of key regions and countries, including but not limited to North America, the US, Europe, the UK, Germany, France, Asia Pacific, China, and the MEA. All of the geographies are comprehensively studied on the basis of share, consumption, production, future growth potential, CAGR, and many other parameters.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Lithium and Battery Materials market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global Lithium and Battery Materials market in 2026?

What is the current CAGR of the global Lithium and Battery Materials market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Lithium and Battery Materials market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Lithium and Battery Materials market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Lithium and Battery Materials market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Lithium and Battery Materials market?

Table Of Content

1 Lithium and Battery Materials Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Lithium and Battery Materials

1.2 Lithium and Battery Materials Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Lithium and Battery Materials Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Anode Material

1.2.3 Negative Electrode Materials

1.2.4 Electrolyte

1.2.5 Diaphragm

1.3 Lithium and Battery Materials Segment by Application

1.3.1 Lithium and Battery Materials Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Battery Industrial

1.3.3 Electronics Industrial

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Lithium and Battery Materials Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Lithium and Battery Materials Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Lithium and Battery Materials Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Lithium and Battery Materials Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Lithium and Battery Materials Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Lithium and Battery Materials Industry

1.5.1.1 Lithium and Battery Materials Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Lithium and Battery Materials Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Lithium and Battery Materials Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Lithium and Battery Materials Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Lithium and Battery Materials Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Lithium and Battery Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Lithium and Battery Materials Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Lithium and Battery Materials Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Lithium and Battery Materials Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Lithium and Battery Materials Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Lithium and Battery Materials Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Lithium and Battery Materials Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Lithium and Battery Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Lithium and Battery Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Lithium and Battery Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Lithium and Battery Materials Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Lithium and Battery Materials Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Lithium and Battery Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Lithium and Battery Materials Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Lithium and Battery Materials Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Lithium and Battery Materials Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Lithium and Battery Materials Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Lithium and Battery Materials Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Lithium and Battery Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Lithium and Battery Materials Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Lithium and Battery Materials Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Lithium and Battery Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Lithium and Battery Materials Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Lithium and Battery Materials Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Lithium and Battery Materials Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Lithium and Battery Materials Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Lithium and Battery Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Lithium and Battery Materials Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Lithium and Battery Materials Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Lithium and Battery Materials Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Lithium and Battery Materials Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Lithium and Battery Materials Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Lithium and Battery Materials Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Lithium and Battery Materials Business

6.1 Umicore

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Umicore Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Umicore Lithium and Battery Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Umicore Products Offered

6.1.5 Umicore Recent Development

6.2 L&F

6.2.1 L&F Corporation Information

6.2.2 L&F Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 L&F Lithium and Battery Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 L&F Products Offered

6.2.5 L&F Recent Development

6.3 BASF

6.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

6.3.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 BASF Lithium and Battery Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 BASF Products Offered

6.3.5 BASF Recent Development

6.4 Sumitomo Metal Mine

6.4.1 Sumitomo Metal Mine Corporation Information

6.4.2 Sumitomo Metal Mine Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Sumitomo Metal Mine Lithium and Battery Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Sumitomo Metal Mine Products Offered

6.4.5 Sumitomo Metal Mine Recent Development

6.5 Graphite India

6.5.1 Graphite India Corporation Information

6.5.2 Graphite India Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Graphite India Lithium and Battery Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Graphite India Products Offered

6.5.5 Graphite India Recent Development

6.6 Tokai Carbon

6.6.1 Tokai Carbon Corporation Information

6.6.2 Tokai Carbon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Tokai Carbon Lithium and Battery Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Tokai Carbon Products Offered

6.6.5 Tokai Carbon Recent Development

6.7 HEG

6.6.1 HEG Corporation Information

6.6.2 HEG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 HEG Lithium and Battery Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 HEG Products Offered

6.7.5 HEG Recent Development

6.8 Nippon Carbon

6.8.1 Nippon Carbon Corporation Information

6.8.2 Nippon Carbon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Nippon Carbon Lithium and Battery Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Nippon Carbon Products Offered

6.8.5 Nippon Carbon Recent Development

6.9 JSC Energoprom Management

6.9.1 JSC Energoprom Management Corporation Information

6.9.2 JSC Energoprom Management Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 JSC Energoprom Management Lithium and Battery Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 JSC Energoprom Management Products Offered

6.9.5 JSC Energoprom Management Recent Development

6.10 SEC Carbon

6.10.1 SEC Carbon Corporation Information

6.10.2 SEC Carbon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 SEC Carbon Lithium and Battery Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SEC Carbon Products Offered

6.10.5 SEC Carbon Recent Development

6.11 Yangzi Carbon

6.11.1 Yangzi Carbon Corporation Information

6.11.2 Yangzi Carbon Lithium and Battery Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Yangzi Carbon Lithium and Battery Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Yangzi Carbon Products Offered

6.11.5 Yangzi Carbon Recent Development

6.12 Shida Carbon

6.12.1 Shida Carbon Corporation Information

6.12.2 Shida Carbon Lithium and Battery Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Shida Carbon Lithium and Battery Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Shida Carbon Products Offered

6.12.5 Shida Carbon Recent Development

6.13 Toray Carbon

6.13.1 Toray Carbon Corporation Information

6.13.2 Toray Carbon Lithium and Battery Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Toray Carbon Lithium and Battery Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Toray Carbon Products Offered

6.13.5 Toray Carbon Recent Development

6.14 Toyo Tanso

6.14.1 Toyo Tanso Corporation Information

6.14.2 Toyo Tanso Lithium and Battery Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Toyo Tanso Lithium and Battery Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Toyo Tanso Products Offered

6.14.5 Toyo Tanso Recent Development

6.15 Toho Tenax Group

6.15.1 Toho Tenax Group Corporation Information

6.15.2 Toho Tenax Group Lithium and Battery Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Toho Tenax Group Lithium and Battery Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Toho Tenax Group Products Offered

6.15.5 Toho Tenax Group Recent Development

6.16 Mersen Group

6.16.1 Mersen Group Corporation Information

6.16.2 Mersen Group Lithium and Battery Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Mersen Group Lithium and Battery Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Mersen Group Products Offered

6.16.5 Mersen Group Recent Development

6.17 Mitsubishi Rayon

6.17.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation Information

6.17.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Lithium and Battery Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Lithium and Battery Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Products Offered

6.17.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Recent Development

6.18 Poco Graphite

6.18.1 Poco Graphite Corporation Information

6.18.2 Poco Graphite Lithium and Battery Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 Poco Graphite Lithium and Battery Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Poco Graphite Products Offered

6.18.5 Poco Graphite Recent Development

6.19 Ibiden

6.19.1 Ibiden Corporation Information

6.19.2 Ibiden Lithium and Battery Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.19.3 Ibiden Lithium and Battery Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 Ibiden Products Offered

6.19.5 Ibiden Recent Development

6.20 Formosa Plastics Group

6.20.1 Formosa Plastics Group Corporation Information

6.20.2 Formosa Plastics Group Lithium and Battery Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.20.3 Formosa Plastics Group Lithium and Battery Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 Formosa Plastics Group Products Offered

6.20.5 Formosa Plastics Group Recent Development

6.21 Hexcel

6.21.1 Hexcel Corporation Information

6.21.2 Hexcel Lithium and Battery Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.21.3 Hexcel Lithium and Battery Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.21.4 Hexcel Products Offered

6.21.5 Hexcel Recent Development

6.22 Asbury Graphite

6.22.1 Asbury Graphite Corporation Information

6.22.2 Asbury Graphite Lithium and Battery Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.22.3 Asbury Graphite Lithium and Battery Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.22.4 Asbury Graphite Products Offered

6.22.5 Asbury Graphite Recent Development

6.23 Hnan Shanshan Advanced Material

6.23.1 Hnan Shanshan Advanced Material Corporation Information

6.23.2 Hnan Shanshan Advanced Material Lithium and Battery Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.23.3 Hnan Shanshan Advanced Material Lithium and Battery Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.23.4 Hnan Shanshan Advanced Material Products Offered

6.23.5 Hnan Shanshan Advanced Material Recent Development

6.24 Beijing Easpring Material Technolog

6.24.1 Beijing Easpring Material Technolog Corporation Information

6.24.2 Beijing Easpring Material Technolog Lithium and Battery Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.24.3 Beijing Easpring Material Technolog Lithium and Battery Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.24.4 Beijing Easpring Material Technolog Products Offered

6.24.5 Beijing Easpring Material Technolog Recent Development

6.25 Shanshan

6.25.1 Shanshan Corporation Information

6.25.2 Shanshan Lithium and Battery Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.25.3 Shanshan Lithium and Battery Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.25.4 Shanshan Products Offered

6.25.5 Shanshan Recent Development

6.26 GrafTech

6.26.1 GrafTech Corporation Information

6.26.2 GrafTech Lithium and Battery Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.26.3 GrafTech Lithium and Battery Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.26.4 GrafTech Products Offered

6.26.5 GrafTech Recent Development

6.27 SGL Carbon

6.27.1 SGL Carbon Corporation Information

6.27.2 SGL Carbon Lithium and Battery Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.27.3 SGL Carbon Lithium and Battery Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.27.4 SGL Carbon Products Offered

6.27.5 SGL Carbon Recent Development

6.28 Fangda Carbon

6.28.1 Fangda Carbon Corporation Information

6.28.2 Fangda Carbon Lithium and Battery Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.28.3 Fangda Carbon Lithium and Battery Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.28.4 Fangda Carbon Products Offered

6.28.5 Fangda Carbon Recent Development

6.29 Showa Denko

6.29.1 Showa Denko Corporation Information

6.29.2 Showa Denko Lithium and Battery Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.29.3 Showa Denko Lithium and Battery Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.29.4 Showa Denko Products Offered

6.29.5 Showa Denko Recent Development

6.30 Jilin Carbon

6.30.1 Jilin Carbon Corporation Information

6.30.2 Jilin Carbon Lithium and Battery Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.30.3 Jilin Carbon Lithium and Battery Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.30.4 Jilin Carbon Products Offered

6.30.5 Jilin Carbon Recent Development

7 Lithium and Battery Materials Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Lithium and Battery Materials Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Lithium and Battery Materials

7.4 Lithium and Battery Materials Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Lithium and Battery Materials Distributors List

8.3 Lithium and Battery Materials Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Lithium and Battery Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Lithium and Battery Materials by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Lithium and Battery Materials by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Lithium and Battery Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Lithium and Battery Materials by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Lithium and Battery Materials by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Lithium and Battery Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Lithium and Battery Materials by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Lithium and Battery Materials by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Lithium and Battery Materials Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Lithium and Battery Materials Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Lithium and Battery Materials Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Lithium and Battery Materials Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Lithium and Battery Materials Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

