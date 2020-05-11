LOS ANGELES, United States: The report on the global Polyurethane Ink Resins industry is just the resource that players need to strengthen their overall growth and establish a strong position in their business. It is a compilation of detailed, accurate research studies that provide in-depth analysis on critical subjects of the global Polyurethane Ink Resins industry such as consumption, revenue, sales, production, trends, opportunities, geographic expansion, competition, segmentation, growth drivers, and challenges.

The report offers a complete company profiling of leading players competing in the global Polyurethane Ink Resins industry with high focus on share, gross margin, net profit, sales, product portfolio, new applications, recent developments, and several other factors. It also throws light on the vendor landscape to help players become aware of future competitive changes in the global Polyurethane Ink Resins industry.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Research Report: Arakawa Chemical Industries, BASF, Dow Chemical, Evonik Industries (RAG-Stiftung), Royal DSM, Hitachi Chemical, Allnex group, DIC, IGM Resins, Kane International Corporation, Kausik Printing INK, MACRO POLYMERS, SETCO CHEMICALS, Vil Resins, Polymers-Accurez, Morchem

Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Market by Type: Solvent-based, Oil-based, Others

Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Market by Application: Printing and Publication, Flexible Packaging, Corrugated Cardboards and Cartons, Others

In the segmentation section of the report, the authors have elaborately presented key driving factors for different segments of the global Polyurethane Ink Resins industry. The report offers a detailed research study on product type and application segments of the global Polyurethane Ink Resins industry. The segmental analysis provided in the report is expected to help players and investors to identify lucrative growth pockets of the global Polyurethane Ink Resins industry.

As part of geographic analysis of the global Polyurethane Ink Resins industry, the report digs deep into the growth of key regions and countries, including but not limited to North America, the US, Europe, the UK, Germany, France, Asia Pacific, China, and the MEA. All of the geographies are comprehensively studied on the basis of share, consumption, production, future growth potential, CAGR, and many other parameters.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Polyurethane Ink Resins market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global Polyurethane Ink Resins market in 2026?

What is the current CAGR of the global Polyurethane Ink Resins market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Polyurethane Ink Resins market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Polyurethane Ink Resins market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Polyurethane Ink Resins market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Polyurethane Ink Resins market?

Table Of Content

1 Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyurethane Ink Resins

1.2 Polyurethane Ink Resins Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Solvent-based

1.2.3 Oil-based

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Polyurethane Ink Resins Segment by Application

1.3.1 Polyurethane Ink Resins Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Printing and Publication

1.3.3 Flexible Packaging

1.3.4 Corrugated Cardboards and Cartons

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Polyurethane Ink Resins Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Polyurethane Ink Resins Industry

1.5.1.1 Polyurethane Ink Resins Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Polyurethane Ink Resins Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Polyurethane Ink Resins Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Polyurethane Ink Resins Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Polyurethane Ink Resins Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Polyurethane Ink Resins Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Polyurethane Ink Resins Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Polyurethane Ink Resins Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Polyurethane Ink Resins Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Polyurethane Ink Resins Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Ink Resins Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Ink Resins Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Polyurethane Ink Resins Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Polyurethane Ink Resins Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Ink Resins Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Ink Resins Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polyurethane Ink Resins Business

6.1 Arakawa Chemical Industries

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Arakawa Chemical Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Arakawa Chemical Industries Polyurethane Ink Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Arakawa Chemical Industries Products Offered

6.1.5 Arakawa Chemical Industries Recent Development

6.2 BASF

6.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

6.2.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 BASF Polyurethane Ink Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 BASF Products Offered

6.2.5 BASF Recent Development

6.3 Dow Chemical

6.3.1 Dow Chemical Corporation Information

6.3.2 Dow Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Dow Chemical Polyurethane Ink Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Dow Chemical Products Offered

6.3.5 Dow Chemical Recent Development

6.4 Evonik Industries (RAG-Stiftung)

6.4.1 Evonik Industries (RAG-Stiftung) Corporation Information

6.4.2 Evonik Industries (RAG-Stiftung) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Evonik Industries (RAG-Stiftung) Polyurethane Ink Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Evonik Industries (RAG-Stiftung) Products Offered

6.4.5 Evonik Industries (RAG-Stiftung) Recent Development

6.5 Royal DSM

6.5.1 Royal DSM Corporation Information

6.5.2 Royal DSM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Royal DSM Polyurethane Ink Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Royal DSM Products Offered

6.5.5 Royal DSM Recent Development

6.6 Hitachi Chemical

6.6.1 Hitachi Chemical Corporation Information

6.6.2 Hitachi Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Hitachi Chemical Polyurethane Ink Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Hitachi Chemical Products Offered

6.6.5 Hitachi Chemical Recent Development

6.7 Allnex group

6.6.1 Allnex group Corporation Information

6.6.2 Allnex group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Allnex group Polyurethane Ink Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Allnex group Products Offered

6.7.5 Allnex group Recent Development

6.8 DIC

6.8.1 DIC Corporation Information

6.8.2 DIC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 DIC Polyurethane Ink Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 DIC Products Offered

6.8.5 DIC Recent Development

6.9 IGM Resins

6.9.1 IGM Resins Corporation Information

6.9.2 IGM Resins Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 IGM Resins Polyurethane Ink Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 IGM Resins Products Offered

6.9.5 IGM Resins Recent Development

6.10 Kane International Corporation

6.10.1 Kane International Corporation Corporation Information

6.10.2 Kane International Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Kane International Corporation Polyurethane Ink Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Kane International Corporation Products Offered

6.10.5 Kane International Corporation Recent Development

6.11 Kausik Printing INK

6.11.1 Kausik Printing INK Corporation Information

6.11.2 Kausik Printing INK Polyurethane Ink Resins Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Kausik Printing INK Polyurethane Ink Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Kausik Printing INK Products Offered

6.11.5 Kausik Printing INK Recent Development

6.12 MACRO POLYMERS

6.12.1 MACRO POLYMERS Corporation Information

6.12.2 MACRO POLYMERS Polyurethane Ink Resins Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 MACRO POLYMERS Polyurethane Ink Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 MACRO POLYMERS Products Offered

6.12.5 MACRO POLYMERS Recent Development

6.13 SETCO CHEMICALS

6.13.1 SETCO CHEMICALS Corporation Information

6.13.2 SETCO CHEMICALS Polyurethane Ink Resins Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 SETCO CHEMICALS Polyurethane Ink Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 SETCO CHEMICALS Products Offered

6.13.5 SETCO CHEMICALS Recent Development

6.14 Vil Resins

6.14.1 Vil Resins Corporation Information

6.14.2 Vil Resins Polyurethane Ink Resins Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Vil Resins Polyurethane Ink Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Vil Resins Products Offered

6.14.5 Vil Resins Recent Development

6.15 Polymers-Accurez

6.15.1 Polymers-Accurez Corporation Information

6.15.2 Polymers-Accurez Polyurethane Ink Resins Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Polymers-Accurez Polyurethane Ink Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Polymers-Accurez Products Offered

6.15.5 Polymers-Accurez Recent Development

6.16 Morchem

6.16.1 Morchem Corporation Information

6.16.2 Morchem Polyurethane Ink Resins Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Morchem Polyurethane Ink Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Morchem Products Offered

6.16.5 Morchem Recent Development

7 Polyurethane Ink Resins Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Polyurethane Ink Resins Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Polyurethane Ink Resins

7.4 Polyurethane Ink Resins Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Polyurethane Ink Resins Distributors List

8.3 Polyurethane Ink Resins Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Polyurethane Ink Resins by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Polyurethane Ink Resins by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Polyurethane Ink Resins by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Polyurethane Ink Resins by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Polyurethane Ink Resins by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Polyurethane Ink Resins by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Polyurethane Ink Resins Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Polyurethane Ink Resins Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Ink Resins Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Polyurethane Ink Resins Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Ink Resins Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

