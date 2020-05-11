LOS ANGELES, United States: The report on the global PP Preforms industry is just the resource that players need to strengthen their overall growth and establish a strong position in their business. It is a compilation of detailed, accurate research studies that provide in-depth analysis on critical subjects of the global PP Preforms industry such as consumption, revenue, sales, production, trends, opportunities, geographic expansion, competition, segmentation, growth drivers, and challenges.

The report offers a complete company profiling of leading players competing in the global PP Preforms industry with high focus on share, gross margin, net profit, sales, product portfolio, new applications, recent developments, and several other factors. It also throws light on the vendor landscape to help players become aware of future competitive changes in the global PP Preforms industry.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global PP Preforms Market Research Report: RETAL, Plastipak, Hon Chuan, Resilux NV, Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise, Amcor, PET-Verpackungen GmbH Deutschland, Zijiang Enterprise, SGT, Rawasy Al Khaleej Plastic, Gatronova, Alpla, Koksan, Eskapet, INTERGULF – EMPOL, Esterform, Manjushree, Indorama Ventures Public, GTX HANEX Plastic, Ultrapak, Nuovaplast, Sunrise, Putoksnis, Logoplaste, Caiba, ETALON, SNJ Synthetics, EcoPack, Yaobang, Ahimsa Industri

Global PP Preforms Market by Type: 500 ml, 500 ml to 1000 ml, 1000 ml to 2000 ml, More than 2000 ml

Global PP Preforms Market by Application: Beverages, Food, Personal Care, Home Care, Pharmaceuticals, Others

In the segmentation section of the report, the authors have elaborately presented key driving factors for different segments of the global PP Preforms industry. The report offers a detailed research study on product type and application segments of the global PP Preforms industry. The segmental analysis provided in the report is expected to help players and investors to identify lucrative growth pockets of the global PP Preforms industry.

As part of geographic analysis of the global PP Preforms industry, the report digs deep into the growth of key regions and countries, including but not limited to North America, the US, Europe, the UK, Germany, France, Asia Pacific, China, and the MEA. All of the geographies are comprehensively studied on the basis of share, consumption, production, future growth potential, CAGR, and many other parameters.

Table Of Content

1 PP Preforms Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PP Preforms

1.2 PP Preforms Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global PP Preforms Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 500 ml

1.2.3 500 ml to 1000 ml

1.2.4 1000 ml to 2000 ml

1.2.5 More than 2000 ml

1.3 PP Preforms Segment by Application

1.3.1 PP Preforms Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Beverages

1.3.3 Food

1.3.4 Personal Care

1.3.5 Home Care

1.3.6 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global PP Preforms Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global PP Preforms Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global PP Preforms Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 PP Preforms Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): PP Preforms Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the PP Preforms Industry

1.5.1.1 PP Preforms Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and PP Preforms Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for PP Preforms Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global PP Preforms Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global PP Preforms Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global PP Preforms Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global PP Preforms Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers PP Preforms Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 PP Preforms Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 PP Preforms Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key PP Preforms Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 PP Preforms Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global PP Preforms Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global PP Preforms Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America PP Preforms Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America PP Preforms Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America PP Preforms Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe PP Preforms Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe PP Preforms Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe PP Preforms Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific PP Preforms Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific PP Preforms Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific PP Preforms Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America PP Preforms Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America PP Preforms Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America PP Preforms Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa PP Preforms Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa PP Preforms Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa PP Preforms Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global PP Preforms Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global PP Preforms Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global PP Preforms Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global PP Preforms Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global PP Preforms Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global PP Preforms Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global PP Preforms Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global PP Preforms Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global PP Preforms Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in PP Preforms Business

6.1 RETAL

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 RETAL Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 RETAL PP Preforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 RETAL Products Offered

6.1.5 RETAL Recent Development

6.2 Plastipak

6.2.1 Plastipak Corporation Information

6.2.2 Plastipak Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Plastipak PP Preforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Plastipak Products Offered

6.2.5 Plastipak Recent Development

6.3 Hon Chuan

6.3.1 Hon Chuan Corporation Information

6.3.2 Hon Chuan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Hon Chuan PP Preforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Hon Chuan Products Offered

6.3.5 Hon Chuan Recent Development

6.4 Resilux NV

6.4.1 Resilux NV Corporation Information

6.4.2 Resilux NV Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Resilux NV PP Preforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Resilux NV Products Offered

6.4.5 Resilux NV Recent Development

6.5 Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise

6.5.1 Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Corporation Information

6.5.2 Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise PP Preforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Products Offered

6.5.5 Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Recent Development

6.6 Amcor

6.6.1 Amcor Corporation Information

6.6.2 Amcor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Amcor PP Preforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Amcor Products Offered

6.6.5 Amcor Recent Development

6.7 PET-Verpackungen GmbH Deutschland

6.6.1 PET-Verpackungen GmbH Deutschland Corporation Information

6.6.2 PET-Verpackungen GmbH Deutschland Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 PET-Verpackungen GmbH Deutschland PP Preforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 PET-Verpackungen GmbH Deutschland Products Offered

6.7.5 PET-Verpackungen GmbH Deutschland Recent Development

6.8 Zijiang Enterprise

6.8.1 Zijiang Enterprise Corporation Information

6.8.2 Zijiang Enterprise Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Zijiang Enterprise PP Preforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Zijiang Enterprise Products Offered

6.8.5 Zijiang Enterprise Recent Development

6.9 SGT

6.9.1 SGT Corporation Information

6.9.2 SGT Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 SGT PP Preforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SGT Products Offered

6.9.5 SGT Recent Development

6.10 Rawasy Al Khaleej Plastic

6.10.1 Rawasy Al Khaleej Plastic Corporation Information

6.10.2 Rawasy Al Khaleej Plastic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Rawasy Al Khaleej Plastic PP Preforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Rawasy Al Khaleej Plastic Products Offered

6.10.5 Rawasy Al Khaleej Plastic Recent Development

6.11 Gatronova

6.11.1 Gatronova Corporation Information

6.11.2 Gatronova PP Preforms Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Gatronova PP Preforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Gatronova Products Offered

6.11.5 Gatronova Recent Development

6.12 Alpla

6.12.1 Alpla Corporation Information

6.12.2 Alpla PP Preforms Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Alpla PP Preforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Alpla Products Offered

6.12.5 Alpla Recent Development

6.13 Koksan

6.13.1 Koksan Corporation Information

6.13.2 Koksan PP Preforms Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Koksan PP Preforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Koksan Products Offered

6.13.5 Koksan Recent Development

6.14 Eskapet

6.14.1 Eskapet Corporation Information

6.14.2 Eskapet PP Preforms Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Eskapet PP Preforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Eskapet Products Offered

6.14.5 Eskapet Recent Development

6.15 INTERGULF – EMPOL

6.15.1 INTERGULF – EMPOL Corporation Information

6.15.2 INTERGULF – EMPOL PP Preforms Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 INTERGULF – EMPOL PP Preforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 INTERGULF – EMPOL Products Offered

6.15.5 INTERGULF – EMPOL Recent Development

6.16 Esterform

6.16.1 Esterform Corporation Information

6.16.2 Esterform PP Preforms Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Esterform PP Preforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Esterform Products Offered

6.16.5 Esterform Recent Development

6.17 Manjushree

6.17.1 Manjushree Corporation Information

6.17.2 Manjushree PP Preforms Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 Manjushree PP Preforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Manjushree Products Offered

6.17.5 Manjushree Recent Development

6.18 Indorama Ventures Public

6.18.1 Indorama Ventures Public Corporation Information

6.18.2 Indorama Ventures Public PP Preforms Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 Indorama Ventures Public PP Preforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Indorama Ventures Public Products Offered

6.18.5 Indorama Ventures Public Recent Development

6.19 GTX HANEX Plastic

6.19.1 GTX HANEX Plastic Corporation Information

6.19.2 GTX HANEX Plastic PP Preforms Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.19.3 GTX HANEX Plastic PP Preforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 GTX HANEX Plastic Products Offered

6.19.5 GTX HANEX Plastic Recent Development

6.20 Ultrapak

6.20.1 Ultrapak Corporation Information

6.20.2 Ultrapak PP Preforms Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.20.3 Ultrapak PP Preforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 Ultrapak Products Offered

6.20.5 Ultrapak Recent Development

6.21 Nuovaplast

6.21.1 Nuovaplast Corporation Information

6.21.2 Nuovaplast PP Preforms Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.21.3 Nuovaplast PP Preforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.21.4 Nuovaplast Products Offered

6.21.5 Nuovaplast Recent Development

6.22 Sunrise

6.22.1 Sunrise Corporation Information

6.22.2 Sunrise PP Preforms Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.22.3 Sunrise PP Preforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.22.4 Sunrise Products Offered

6.22.5 Sunrise Recent Development

6.23 Putoksnis

6.23.1 Putoksnis Corporation Information

6.23.2 Putoksnis PP Preforms Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.23.3 Putoksnis PP Preforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.23.4 Putoksnis Products Offered

6.23.5 Putoksnis Recent Development

6.24 Logoplaste

6.24.1 Logoplaste Corporation Information

6.24.2 Logoplaste PP Preforms Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.24.3 Logoplaste PP Preforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.24.4 Logoplaste Products Offered

6.24.5 Logoplaste Recent Development

6.25 Caiba

6.25.1 Caiba Corporation Information

6.25.2 Caiba PP Preforms Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.25.3 Caiba PP Preforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.25.4 Caiba Products Offered

6.25.5 Caiba Recent Development

6.26 ETALON

6.26.1 ETALON Corporation Information

6.26.2 ETALON PP Preforms Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.26.3 ETALON PP Preforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.26.4 ETALON Products Offered

6.26.5 ETALON Recent Development

6.27 SNJ Synthetics

6.27.1 SNJ Synthetics Corporation Information

6.27.2 SNJ Synthetics PP Preforms Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.27.3 SNJ Synthetics PP Preforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.27.4 SNJ Synthetics Products Offered

6.27.5 SNJ Synthetics Recent Development

6.28 EcoPack

6.28.1 EcoPack Corporation Information

6.28.2 EcoPack PP Preforms Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.28.3 EcoPack PP Preforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.28.4 EcoPack Products Offered

6.28.5 EcoPack Recent Development

6.29 Yaobang

6.29.1 Yaobang Corporation Information

6.29.2 Yaobang PP Preforms Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.29.3 Yaobang PP Preforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.29.4 Yaobang Products Offered

6.29.5 Yaobang Recent Development

6.30 Ahimsa Industri

6.30.1 Ahimsa Industri Corporation Information

6.30.2 Ahimsa Industri PP Preforms Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.30.3 Ahimsa Industri PP Preforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.30.4 Ahimsa Industri Products Offered

6.30.5 Ahimsa Industri Recent Development

7 PP Preforms Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 PP Preforms Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of PP Preforms

7.4 PP Preforms Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 PP Preforms Distributors List

8.3 PP Preforms Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global PP Preforms Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of PP Preforms by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of PP Preforms by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 PP Preforms Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of PP Preforms by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of PP Preforms by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 PP Preforms Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of PP Preforms by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of PP Preforms by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America PP Preforms Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe PP Preforms Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific PP Preforms Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America PP Preforms Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa PP Preforms Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

