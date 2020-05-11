Digital health is an advanced technology used for merging genomic & digital technologies with healthcare. Digital health solutions are used to improve the efficiency and precision of healthcare medicine delivery. This technology can be provided as services, hardware. Digital health technology allows the overall development of health system which allows the enhancement of smart devices, computational technologies, and management of patient’s illness and health risks.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Allscripts, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Athenahealth, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, GE Healthcare, Alphabet Inc., and Siemens Healthineers

Get sample copy of Report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00001008

What is the Dynamics of Digital Health Market?

Growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and other chronic diseases; and mounting acceptance of digital health products by health care providers are the major drivers which are likely to propel the growth of digital health market. Upsurge in the number of geriatric population, rising implementation of cloud-based systems in hospitals & clinics, and rising technological advancements are likely to add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

What is the SCOPE of Digital Health Market?

The “Global Digital Health Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the digital health industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global digital health market with detailed market segmentation by product, component, end user, and geography. The global digital health market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

Based on the product, the digital health market is segmented into the wearable devices and healthcare information systems. The wearable devices are further sub divided into digital therapeutic devices, and diagnostic & monitoring devices. The healthcare information systems is segmented into Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), mHealth, Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS), and EHR/EMR among others.

What is the Regional Framework of Digital Health Market?

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global digital health market based on products, components, and end users. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall digital health market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Get Discount for This Report https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00001008

Table Of Content

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Digital Health Market Landscape

4 Digital Health Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Digital Health Market Analysis- Global

7 Digital Health Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Product (US$ Mn)

8 Digital Health Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Component (US$ Mn)

9 Digital Health Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – End User (US$ Mn)

10 North America Digital Health Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Country Analysis

11 Europe Digital Health Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Country Analysis

Enquire about report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00001008

About Premium Market Insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact US

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune