The overall Southern Africa Construction Equipment Rental Market is slated to depict a valuation of USD 3.5 billion by 2024, having registered a remuneration of USD 3 billion in 2017.

The Southern Africa Construction Equipment Rental Market report coverage is comprised of various parameters such as the industry size, regional opportunities for market expansion, important participants in the industry, restraining factors as well as driving forces, segmental analysis, and details on competitive landscape.

Growth Drivers –

High initial costs of construction equipment Implementation of advanced technologies in construction equipment Growing construction industry in South Africa Rapid urbanization in Mozambique and Zambia Growth in the mining industry in Angola, Botswana and South Africa

The main aim of the study is to entail substantial data and updates pertaining to the market and also to educate the audience on the various growth opportunities prevailing in the industry, which may help augment the business space. A deep-dive summary of the Southern Africa Construction Equipment Rental Market in combination with an in-depth set of the market definitions and business sphere overview have been provided in the report.

The abstract section is inclusive mainly of the information about the market dynamics. This is further encompassed of the driving factors augmenting the industry share, business constraints, trends characterizing the industry, in tandem with the numerous growth opportunities prevalent in the space.

Information about the pricing evaluation alongside the value chain analysis have been given in the study. Historic figures and estimates pertaining to the industry expansion spanning the projection period are also entailed in the study.

Split by product type, the market has been divided into

Earthmoving & Road Building Equipment [Backhoes, Excavators, Loaders, Compaction Equipment, Others] Material Handling & Cranes [Storage & Handling Equipment, Engineered Systems, Industrial Trucks, Bulk Material Handling Equipment] Concrete Equipment [Concrete Pumps, Crushers, Transit Mixers, Asphalt Pavers, Batching Plants]

The report includes a lot of details pertaining to the production, growth rate of each segment, remuneration, price, as well as segmental market share.

Top Companies

American Equipment Company (AMECO), Deere & Company, Doosan Corporation, Finning International Inc., Hitachi Sumitomo Heavy Industries Construction Crane Co. Ltd., Industrial Supplies Development Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. (JCB), Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr Group, Loxam Group, Sany Group, Terex Corporation, Volvo Construction Equipment, Weldex (International) Offshore Ltd.

What are the key takeaways of this report?

A well-detailed evaluation of the pricing trends has been given in the report, pertaining to the product, application, as well as regional landscapes A well-detailed analysis of the vendor matrix alongside the important companies that will help to better understand the competitive scenario in the global market Important insights pertaining to the regulatory spectrum surrounding the industry, along with the investments by many shareholders in the global market A significantly deep evaluation of the many parameters propelling the overall market growth in combination with their influence on the projection as well as dynamics of the global market A detailed understanding of the numerous available growth opportunities in the global industry An extensive evaluation of the various trends prevailing in the global business space

