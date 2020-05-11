China is forecast to emerge as a major beneficiary of the expanding automotive & manufacturing sector. The regional reciprocating air compressor industry share is forecast to surpass USD 2 billion by 2024. It is prudent to mention that China’s extensive production of home appliances has also played a pivotal role in augmenting the regional industry trends. In fact, overall home appliances application is projected to cover almost 70% of reciprocating air compressor industry share in terms of volume by 2024, leaving the growth prospect high for China.

Based on the research, the size of the overall Reciprocating Air Compressor Market was recorded at USD 5 billion in the year 2017 and is now projected to surpass around USD 6.4 billion by 2024.

The Reciprocating Air Compressor Market size, between the duration 2017-2024, is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 3%.

Reciprocating air compressor market has observed a rapid incline in its commercialization matrix over the recent years, with the expanding automotive & manufacturing sectors holding a major growth credit. Also dubbed as piston air compressors, the product of late, has become an integral component in automobile air conditioners, vehicular air brakes, turbochargers, and superchargers, by virtue of which the profitability potential of the business space is burgeoning massively. It has been reported that approximately 90% of all the manufacturing companies use some form of air compressors in their production facilities. Amidst the backdrop of this dynamically charged landscape, the reciprocating air compressors industry players are striving hard to gain a competitive edge. In extension to this scenario, strategic collaborations and partnerships have emerged as the top-notch sustainability strategy. An apt instance to testify the statement would be Ingersoll Rand’s acquisition of MB Air Systems Limited.

Growth in automotive industry in Asia Pacific Significant growth in the household appliances market

The report contains a detailed analysis of the various projection trends until the year 2024.

Atlas Copco, Sullair, LLC, Gardner Denver, Inc., Kaeser Kompressoren SE, Ingersoll-Rand plc, Elgi Compressors USA, Inc., Quincy Compressor, Vanair (Vanair Manufacturing, Inc.), Emersion Climate Technologies, Inc., Frank Technologies, Hertz, Coburg Equipment Private Limited, Guru Enterprises

Portable Stationary

The report contains details relating to the numerous organizations that form a part of the competitive landscape of this industry.

The significant regions worldwide that may probably develop a conspicuous hold in the business and the ones that have significant odds of developing as vital income pockets are enlisted in the report.

A SWOT analysis, overviews, and the strategies deployed by significant merchants in the market give a careful comprehension of the industry scenario and what chances the market has of depicting positive growth prospects.