Increasing awareness among consumers about indoor air quality and ventilation has also helped to spur the fiberglass duct wrap insulation market. Application of fiberglass insulation in residential air conditioning and spike in global residential construction has created a strong outlook for the fiberglass duct wrap insulation industry from residential applications. In fact, fiberglass duct wrap insulation industry size from the residential sector is expected to cross 350 million square meters in terms of volume by 2024. A growing interest in insulation problems has also been expressed in the commercial retrofit sector, fostering commercial and industrial applications to dominate the fiberglass duct wrap insulation market in 2017.

The Fiberglass Duct Wrap Insulation Market is projected to expand from its present industry value of over USD 1.5 billion to more than USD 2 billion over the analysis timeframe.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/1768

Regulations about energy conservation have urged more consumers to take into account the role that ductwork plays in building energy performance. The Building Commissioning Association of U.S. conducted a survey recently and found that over 72% of respondents discovered significant energy leakage in ducts in existing buildings with more than 54% respondents discovering more than 15% leakage being common in U.S. buildings. The survey went on to note that $25 billion are lost in the United States every year due to improperly insulated ducts.

With energy conservation becoming a pivotal keyword in the present environmental scenario, fiberglass duct wrap insulation market undeniably stands to gain commendable returns in the ensuing years. According to the US Department of Energy, in an average American home, 50% to 70% of energy is used up for heating and cooling purposes. Using effective insulation and air sealing can save up to 20% of energy costs, which can become a substantial saving for residential, commercial or industrial buildings – a fact that is certain to contribute toward fiberglass duct wrap insulation industry growth.

Fiberglass Duct Wrap Insulation Market By Type

With Facings Without Facings

Fiberglass Duct Wrap Insulation Market By Application

Residential {New Residential, Improvement & Repair} Commercial & Industrial {New Commercial & Industrial, Improvement & Repair}

Make an inquiry for purchasing this [email protected] https://www.decresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/1768

Top Companies

Owens Corning, Johns Manville, UP Twiga Fiberglass, Mag-Isover, CertainTeed, Knauf Insulation, Manson Insulation, Thermaire, Frost King, Lamtec Corporation, GAF, Quietflex, Kimmco Duct Insulation (KDI), AFICO

Elucidating section of the report depicts information about the market dynamics. The abstract is inclusive of current industry defining trends, driving augmenting the market growth, various growth opportunities prevailing in the market as well as the growth hampering factors. Data on value chain analysis, in consort with existing pricing models is also given in the report. An in-dept analysis of historic graphs and estimations regarding the market growth over the forecast timeframe are also contained in the report.

The Fiberglass Duct Wrap Insulation Market report entails data about the anticipated CAGR to be encountered by the global industry over the analysis timeline. The study also enlists various technological advancements and product innovations which will drive the market expansion in the upcoming years.

What is the gist of this report?

A comprehensive pricing analysis has been carried out with regards to product spectrum, application scope, and regional landscape An in-depth documentation of the key market players and major companies to understand the competitive spectrum of the global market Extensive details about the regulatory framework impacting the industry, in tandem with rising investments by the major stakeholder of the global market All-detailed estimation of the numerous factors aiding the overall industry expansion, along with their influence on the market dynamics and projection of the global market An exhaustive abstract containing details about the various growth opportunities prevailing in the global market and recognition of important drivers A detailed analysis of the varied trends that exist in the global market that would enable identification of the several developments

Request for discount @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-discount/1768