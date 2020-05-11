West Bengal, Delhi, and Maharashtra are some of the states where the industry observes quite profound growth. In fact, estimates claim that Maharashtra alone accounted for 12% of the overall Indian doors market share, having held a revenue of USD 180 million in the year 2016. Strong pipeline of construction projects across residential, commercial, as well as industrial sectors has propelled the product demand in Maharashtra.

A crucial determinant that needs to be mentioned here- the state is the second most populous region of the country, a factor that has enabled it to be strong contributor toward the overall Indian doors industry share. Another statistic that can be placed as a testament regarding the increasing refurbishment and maintenance activities in Maharashtra- as per the National population and housing survey of 2011, out of 3.36 crore registered houses in India, 2.98 crore were in Maharashtra. Taking into account these aforementioned aspects, Maharashtra is expected to continue to stand as a strong contender in the Indian doors market.

The Indian Doors Market size was estimated at USD 1.2 billion in 2016 and is projected to surpass USD 2.8 billion by the year 2024. During the period of 2017-2024, the Indian Doors Market is anticipated to expand with a CAGR of 9.3%.

The profitability quotient of Indian doors market is certain to escalate in the coming years, augmented by the thriving construction sector across the country. Driven by a plethora of factors such as growing Indian population demanding comfortable lifestyles, increasing public and private spending on refurbishment & construction activities, and encouraging governmental initiations toward infrastructural development, Indian doors industry size is expected to widen its horizon in the forthcoming years. In fact, estimates claim, private equity sector investment in real estate in India was over USD 6 billion in 2016. As per a recent report put forth by IBEF (India Brand Equity Foundation), Indian real estate market is slated to record a massive valuation of USD 180 billion by 2020, another testament deemed to stimulate Indian doors industry trends in the coming years.

Magna International, KONE India, Fenesta Building Systems, DORMA, Century Doors, D. S. Doors India, Duroplast Extrusions, Beautex, Geeta Aluminum Company, Hifab Aluminum Pvt. Ltd, Kalco Alu-systems Pvt.Ltd, Lumani Schuco, Mahavir Aluminum, Reynaers Aluminum, Sapa Building System, Welltech Systems

Residential Commercial [Healthcare, Education, Hospitality]

